Norway in the Arctic: The Ears and Eyes of the High North

In this What’s New Episode, Serafima Andreeva and Iselin Nemeth Winther talk about how Norway understands and navigates the Arctic in 2026. Photo: Serafima Andreeva

What’s New? is a podcast on Arctic geopolitics, governance, and security. Created and hosted by Serafima Andreeva, and supported by The Arctic Institute and the Fridtjof Nansen Institute. The podcast brings together leading experts from various fields of Arctic geopolitics and many Arctic and non-Arctic states to unpack key developments, challenge common misconceptions, and discuss the current dynamics of todays changing Arctic.

In this episode of What’s New?, Serafima Andreeva speaks with Iselin Nemeth Winther from the Fridtjof Nansen Institute about how Norway understands and navigates the Arctic today.

The conversation begins by clarifying that the Arctic is not a remote periphery for Norway, but an integrated part of the country. Nearly nine per cent of the population lives in the Norwegian Arctic, which includes cities such as Tromsø, Bodø, and Kirkenes, as well as universities, hospitals, and transport infrastructure. Compared to many other Arctic countries, Norway’s north closely resembles the rest of the country in terms of governance and everyday life.

The episode then explores how the Arctic has become a centrepiece of Norwegian foreign policy. Large maritime zones in the north give Norway international weight and make the region economically and strategically important. As a result, the Arctic functions both as a domestic region and as a key arena for international politics.

Security is a central theme throughout the discussion. Norway’s border with Russia and its proximity to Russian nuclear forces on the Kola Peninsula make the region strategically significant for both Norway and NATO. While Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession has strengthened the Alliance, Norway’s role remains distinct, with a long-standing focus on the maritime domain in the Barents Sea and the North Atlantic. Norwegian policymakers often describe the country as NATO’s eyes and ears in the High North.

The episode also examines Norway’s new High North strategy, which places greater emphasis on security than earlier policies. This includes both military concerns and a broader understanding of security that encompasses infrastructure, transport, total preparedness, and population. The strategy marks a shift by explicitly identifying China as a factor of concern in the Arctic.

A key part of the discussion focuses on Norwegian-Russian fisheries cooperation, one of the few areas of continued cooperation after 2022. The episode explains why the joint management of the world’s largest cod stock remains vital, how EU sanctions on Russian fishing companies have affected the agreement, and why Norway cannot easily step away without long-term consequences for sustainability.

The conversation concludes by addressing Norway’s broader dilemma in the Arctic. Norway depends on the United States for security, must manage relations with Russia, and at the same time seeks closer cooperation with Nordic partners, the EU, and other like-minded countries. The episode ends with a reminder that while political dynamics change, the Arctic, its ecosystems, and its long-term challenges will remain.