Helical Fusion Completes Coil Manufacturing Machine for Its Integrated Demo Device in Collaboration with Sugino Machine

A key step from lab success to hardware reality: enabling efficient manufacturing of HTS coils for Helix HARUKA.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the Helix Program, which Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (“Helical Fusion”) leads to drive the commercialization of fusion energy, Helical Fusion is developing a Helical Stellarator. Through technical collaboration and joint development with Sugino Machine Limited (“Sugino Machine”), Helical Fusion has completed a coil manufacturing machine designed to manufacture one of the most critical components for its Integrated Demonstration Device “Helix HARUKA”: the high-temperature superconducting (HTS) coils.

-Helix Program: Capturing Commercially Viable Baseload Fusion Power

Helical Fusion is advancing its flagship roadmap, the “Helix Program,” to deliver commercially viable fusion electricity capable of serving as reliable baseload power. By around 2030, the company plans to complete standalone demonstrations of two core development pillars—high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets and an integrated blanket/divertor concept. In the 2030s, Helical Fusion aims to achieve integrated demonstration with the Integrated Demonstration Device “Helix HARUKA,” and to deliver the world’s first commercially viable fusion power generation with the first power-producing unit, “Helix KANATA.”

-Three Requirements for Commercial Fusion Power Plants

Helical Fusion believes that commercial fusion power plants must satisfy three essential requirements in addition to achieving fusion reactions: (1) net electricity (supplying power beyond the plant boundary), (2) steady-state operation (stable 24/7/365 operation), and (3) maintainability (efficient, practical maintenance). The Helix Program is designed to achieve all three requirements using technologies available today—enabled by collaboration with Japan’s world-class manufacturing partners, including Sugino Machine.

-Key Features and Purpose of the Coil Manufacturing Machine for the Integrated Demonstration Device

The Helical Stellarator being developed by Helical Fusion is characterized by spiral-shaped coils. This configuration is well-suited to stably confining plasma—where fusion reactions occur to generate energy—and to realizing an efficient power-generation system.

At the same time, the complexity of manufacturing spiral-shaped coils has long been recognized as a major challenge for this reactor concept. In October 2025, Helical Fusion announced that it had successfully demonstrated its proprietary “high-temperature superconducting cable” designed to be easier to bend and wind, enabling optimization of coil manufacturing, and that it had begun fabrication of the Integrated Demonstration Device “Helix HARUKA.”

Now, Helical Fusion has completed the dedicated machine that winds this HTS cable into spiral-shaped coils. Based on Helical Fusion’s concept and realized through Sugino Machine’s design and development capabilities, this is a one-of-a-kind machine. The machine is expected to enable efficient production of high-performance coils and to play a critical role in the upcoming assembly of Helix HARUKA.

Next, the machine will be transported to the site where Helix HARUKA will be demonstrated, with on-site assembly scheduled to begin in 2026.

-About Helical Fusion

Helical Fusion is a Japan-based startup developing the world’s first commercially viable net power fusion plant, leveraging the expertise of the Helical Stellarator and building on more than 60 years of national fusion research.

Helical Fusion has raised JPY 6 billion (≈ USD 38 million) to date and targets commercial operation in the 2030s under its “Helix Program.”

-About Sugino Machine

Founded in 1936, Sugino Machine develops, designs, manufactures, and sells high-pressure jet cleaning equipment, ultrahigh-pressure water cutting equipment, equipment for the inspection and maintenance of nuclear power plants, wet pulverizing and dry milling equipment, drilling units, tapping units, machining centers, tube expansion tools and equipment, tube pulling equipment, roller burnishing tools, biomass nanofibers, industrial robots, etc.

