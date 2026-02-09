5G from Space Market Size at USD 625.1 Million in 2025, Expected to Reach USD 3,471.9 Million by 2034 at 20.3% CAGR

5G from Space Market Size

The 5G from Space Market is expanding rapidly, driven by LEO satellites, direct-to-device connectivity, and rising demand for global 5G coverage.

The global 5G from Space Market is projected to grow from USD 739.9 million in 2026 to USD 3,471.9 million by 2034.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 5G from Space Market was valued at USD 625.1 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 739.9 million in 2026 to USD 3,471.9 million by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. The market is benefiting from increasing investments in satellite mega-constellations, growing demand for resilient communication in underserved regions, and rising adoption of non-terrestrial network (NTN) standards. The growing integration of satellite and terrestrial 5G cores is enabling hybrid connectivity models that support defense, disaster response, agriculture, mining, and transportation use cases.Market OverviewThe 5G from Space Market is experiencing rapid expansion as satellite-based 5G connectivity emerges as a critical solution to extend mobile broadband beyond the limits of terrestrial infrastructure. The market integrates 5G cellular standards with low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations to deliver seamless, high-speed connectivity across remote, rural, maritime, and aviation environments. This approach enables uninterrupted coverage for standard smartphones, IoT devices, and enterprise networks without relying solely on ground-based towers.Request a sample PDF:-Market SegmentationThe 5G from Space Market is segmented by solution, platform, application, and region.By solution, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment holds the largest market share, driven by strong demand for satellites, antennas, transponders, user terminals, and ground station equipment required to enable global 5G coverage. Ongoing advancements in satellite miniaturization and antenna technology are supporting large-scale constellation deployments. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by increasing demand for system integration, network management, maintenance, and connectivity services to blend satellite and terrestrial 5G networks.By platform, the market includes launch and manufacturing, satellite communications, ground infrastructure, space operations, and future constellations. Satellite communications dominate the platform segment due to the need for expanded satellite capacity and constellation planning to deliver continuous 5G services. Future constellations are projected to grow rapidly as operators invest in next-generation multi-orbit systems to support long-term 5G and 6G non-terrestrial connectivity.By application, the market is segmented into direct-to-device satellite 5G, satellite IoT, satellite backhaul for 5G networks, aviation and maritime connectivity, real-time Earth observation and mission data delivery, and others. Satellite backhaul for 5G networks leads the market as mobile operators use satellite links to extend coverage in rural, maritime, and hard-to-reach areas. Direct-to-device satellite 5G is expected to register the fastest growth, supported by 3GPP NTN standards and increasing availability of satellite-to-smartphone services.Key PlayersThe 5G from Space Market features a competitive landscape with major satellite operators, telecom equipment providers, and space technology companies focusing on strategic partnerships and product innovation. Key players operating in the market include:SpaceX (Starlink)Eutelsat Group (OneWeb)AST SpaceMobileLynk GlobalSES S.A.InmarsatTelesatThales Alenia SpaceLockheed MartinSateliotSpeack To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/5g-from-space-market-115067 Report CoverageThe report provides in-depth analysis of the global 5G from Space Market across solution types, platforms, applications, and regions. It includes historical data from 2021 to 2024, with 2025 as the base year and forecasts from 2026 to 2034. The study evaluates market trends, technology developments, competitive dynamics, and strategic initiatives by key players. It also assesses regulatory frameworks, spectrum considerations, and the evolving role of non-terrestrial networks in the global 5G ecosystem.Drivers and RestraintsA major driver of the 5G from Space Market is the rising demand for strong and reliable connectivity in remote and underserved areas. Satellite-based 5G enables coverage in locations where deploying terrestrial infrastructure is economically or technically unfeasible, including rural regions, oceans, polar zones, and disaster-affected areas. The increasing use of IoT devices for asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and industrial operations is further driving demand for satellite-enabled 5G connectivity.Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the 5G from Space Market, with a market size of USD 217.0 million in 2025. The region benefits from early adoption of LEO constellations, strong presence of leading satellite and telecom companies, and supportive regulatory approvals. The United States leads regional growth due to significant investments in rural broadband, defense communications, and satellite-based connectivity solutions.EuropeEurope represents a major regional market, supported by public-private space initiatives, increasing investment in sovereign connectivity, and regulatory alignment across EU member states. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are expanding satellite-based 5G programs to support critical infrastructure and defense.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale rural connectivity programs, expanding satellite deployments, and rising demand for NTN-enabled services across transportation, agriculture, and smart city applications. Rapid digitalization and government initiatives to bridge the digital divide are further supporting market growth in the region.Latin America and the Middle East & AfricaLatin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by the need to extend broadband coverage into remote and underserved areas, as well as investments in satellite-enabled connectivity for energy, maritime, and aviation sectors.Key Industry DevelopmentsThe 5G from Space Market has witnessed significant strategic developments aimed at expanding direct-to-device capabilities and improving satellite-terrestrial integration. In February 2025, Eutelsat successfully completed a 5G non-terrestrial network trial over LEO satellites using OneWeb spacecraft. In June 2025, Vodafone Idea and AST SpaceMobile announced a partnership to deliver direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity across India. In September 2025, Starlink announced a major spectrum acquisition to expand its direct-to-cell satellite constellation. These developments highlight the industry’s strong focus on expanding coverage, improving interoperability, and accelerating commercialization of satellite-based 5G services.Related Reports:-

