Global Solid Hair Styling Formats Market to Reach USD 44.6 billion by 2036, Fueled by Sustainability, Performance Trends

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solid hair styling formats market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, expanding from a valuation of USD 25.4 billion in 2026 to USD 44.6 billion by 2036, according to new forecasts by Future Market Insights (FMI). Propelled by rising consumer preference for waterless, compact styling products that align with sustainability goals and enhanced product performance, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

Solid hair styling products—including solid gels, waxes, pomades, sticks, and creams—are gaining traction as practical, eco-conscious alternatives to traditional liquid formulations. These formats reduce packaging waste, lower transport weight, and extend product longevity, thereby offering better value and aligning with the increasing demand for sustainable grooming solutions.

Market Context and Key Drivers

The shift toward solid hair styling formats is being driven by evolving consumer grooming habits and lifestyle changes. Compact, waterless products appeal particularly to space-conscious and travel-oriented users who prioritize portability, durability, and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and specialty retail channels has facilitated wider access and repeat purchase behavior by simplifying product shipping and storage logistics.

Kelly Dobos, a Cincinnati-based cosmetic chemist, notes: “The interest in waterless hair care is driven by a combination of sustainability concerns and innovative formats.” This reflects a broader industry trend where environmental priorities and product performance increasingly intersect in hair care innovation.

As consumers integrate solid styling products into daily grooming routines, market participants—from established multinationals to emerging niche brands—are investing in concentrated formulations designed to provide consistent hold, texture, and styling control with smaller product volumes.

Market Segmentation and Performance Highlights

• Product Type: Hair gels lead the market with a 28.6% share, favored for their versatility and consistent performance across hair types. These solid gels offer structured, reliable styling favored especially by male consumers seeking quick, predictable results.

• Ingredient Type: Chemical-based formulations dominate with a 54.3% market share due to their formulation stability, durability, and scalability in mass production. Synthetic polymers and fixatives remain essential for achieving long-lasting hold and texture control under varied environmental conditions.

• Sales Channels: Supermarkets and hypermarkets command a 36.8% share of sales, serving as primary venues for routine grooming product replenishment. The compact, leak-resistant nature of solid formats reduces inventory loss and simplifies retail logistics, making them attractive for large-scale distribution.

• End Users: The market addresses men, women, and unisex consumers, reflecting diversified styling preferences and frequency of use.

Regional Market Dynamics

China leads global growth with an impressive 7.83% CAGR, fueled by urban consumers’ adoption of compact, waterless styling products and e-commerce proliferation. India follows closely at 7.25%, supported by rising urbanization and grooming awareness. Europe sees mixed growth rates, with Germany growing at 6.67% due to sustainability-conscious consumers, while the U.K. experiences more moderate growth at 4.93%. Brazil’s market expands steadily at 6.09%, driven by climate factors and rising disposable incomes. The United States demonstrates gradual growth at 5.51%, reflecting a mature market balancing liquid product loyalty with growing interest in solid alternatives.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Developments

Market leadership is held by large personal care companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company (holding a 17.9% share), L’Oréal S.A., and Unilever PLC, leveraging their extensive brand portfolios, research capabilities, and global distribution networks. Japanese and Korean firms, including Shiseido Company, Limited, Kao Corporation, and Amorepacific Corporation, compete strongly with premium formulations and specialty retail presence.

Recent industry developments underscore the sector’s innovation and investment momentum:

• In October 2024, Unilever expanded its low-water, compact personal care portfolio in Asia Pacific, emphasizing packaging reduction and formulation efficiency.

• In February 2025, L’Oréal accelerated research into polymer performance and texture control for solid hair products as part of its sustainability roadmap.

• In January 2026, Procter & Gamble announced manufacturing capacity upgrades to support increased output of solid and semi-solid styling formats, aligning with efficiency and sustainability goals.

Market Outlook

The transition toward concentrated, solid hair styling products is reshaping the global grooming landscape by offering consumers performance-driven, sustainable options that integrate seamlessly into everyday routines. As retail economics and supply chain efficiencies favor compact, leak-resistant formats, the solid hair styling market is expected to sustain steady value growth worldwide through 2036.

Industry leaders and market analysts are advised to closely monitor evolving consumer preferences, formulation advancements, and regional adoption patterns that will define competitive positioning in this expanding category.

