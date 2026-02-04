Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD Explains Why Shoulder Injuries Are Increasing in Active Adults — and What to Do About It

Expert Insight from a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoulder injuries are becoming increasingly common among active adults, impacting individuals across a wide range of ages and activity levels. As more people prioritize fitness, recreational sports, and physically demanding lifestyles, orthopedic specialists are seeing more cases of shoulder pain, instability, and degenerative conditions.According to Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD, a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon in Austin Texas , the shoulder’s complex structure makes it particularly vulnerable to injury when overused or improperly conditioned.Why Shoulder Injuries Are on the RiseThe shoulder joint provides exceptional mobility, allowing for a wide range of motion necessary for sports, work, and everyday activities. However, that flexibility comes with increased risk.Factors such as repetitive overhead movements, improper exercise technique, muscle imbalances, and sudden increases in physical activity have contributed to the growing number of shoulder injuries seen in adults between the ages of 30 and 60.Modern fitness trends, including high-intensity interval training and strength-based workouts, often place significant stress on the shoulder joint. Without adequate recovery time or proper mechanics, these stresses can lead to inflammation, tendon damage, and joint degeneration over time.Common Shoulder Conditions Affecting Active AdultsAs a trusted orthopedic doctor in Austin , Dr. Burrus treats a broad range of shoulder conditions, including:• Rotator cuff tears and tendinitis• Shoulder impingement syndrome• Labral tears and shoulder instability• Traumatic shoulder dislocations• Degenerative shoulder arthritis• Conditions requiring partial or total shoulder replacementThese injuries affect not only athletes but also working professionals, parents, and older adults who wish to remain active and independent.When Shoulder Pain Should Not Be IgnoredPersistent shoulder pain is often an early sign of a more serious underlying condition. Symptoms such as ongoing discomfort lasting several weeks, weakness, limited range of motion, clicking or grinding sensations, and pain that interferes with sleep should prompt evaluation by an orthopedic specialist.Early diagnosis plays a critical role in successful treatment. Many shoulder injuries can be managed effectively with non-operative approaches when addressed promptly, reducing the risk of long-term damage or the need for more extensive intervention.Advanced Treatment Options for Shoulder InjuriesDr. Burrus specializes in both operative and non-operative management of complex shoulder and knee injuries. With fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder orthopedic surgery, he utilizes advanced technology and evidence-based techniques to develop individualized treatment plans.Non-surgical options may include physical therapy, activity modification, and advanced injection therapies. When surgery is necessary, Dr. Burrus performs arthroscopic and open shoulder procedures , prioritizing minimally invasive techniques whenever appropriate. His expertise also includes complex shoulder reconstructions and shoulder replacements for patients with arthritis and other degenerative conditions.The goal of treatment is to restore strength, mobility, and function while minimizing downtime and supporting a safe return to daily activities.Preventing Shoulder Injuries and Protecting Long-Term Joint HealthPreventive care is essential for maintaining long-term shoulder health. Proper conditioning, balanced strength training, adequate warm-up routines, and sufficient recovery time can significantly reduce the risk of injury.Addressing pain early and seeking care from an experienced orthopedic doctor in Austin can help prevent minor issues from progressing into more serious conditions.About Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MDDr. M. Tyrrell Burrus is a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon in Austin Texas with fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder orthopedic surgery. He treats patients at multiple locations throughout Austin and surrounding areas, specializing in operative and non-operative care for complex shoulder and knee injuries. Dr. Burrus is committed to delivering state-of-the-art, minimally invasive orthopedic care to help patients of all ages regain mobility, reduce pain, and maintain active lifestyles.

