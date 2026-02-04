The Alliance for Board eXcellence (ABX) Launches Higher Education Membership Organization

Core ABX to focus on raising the standard of board governance

ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In alignment with the Core Foundation System, a 501c3 Public Charity, the Alliance for Board eXcellence (ABX) today announced its launch of a new, member-driven organization dedicated to strengthening college and university board governance at a moment of unprecedented change in higher education.A study by the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) illustrates governance capacity as a determining factor in institutional resilience. As institutions face mounting pressures, including enrollment volatility, structural deficits, consolidation, and evolving workforce demands, the goal of ABX is to support presidents and equip governing boards to make more timely, better-informed, and more strategic decisions during periods of transformation.“Higher education is confronting structural challenges that have fundamentally changed the decisions governing boards are being asked to make - decisions that now determine institutional survival, using governance models never designed for this level of complexity,” said Kamalika Sandell, CEO of Core Education . “ABX exists to help presidents and trustees govern transformation with shared decision logic, grounded in real data, and aligned to the scale and consequences of the moment, without losing rigor, discipline, or mission.”Through a series of three program offerings – including ABX Financial, ABX Studio, and ABX 360 – ABX creates the space for strategic leadership at the institutional governance level by placing presidents at the center of business model transformation and then allowing the governance process to act strategically as fiduciaries to endorse the necessary change for their institution.“The systemic issues facing higher education require administration and management to operate from a new playbook to address the complexities of the market, structural deficits, and changing student and technology demands,” said Rick Beyer, chairman of Core Education. “The same principle applies to the board of trustees, and a new playbook for board governance is required.”ABX Institutional Membership and CostMembership is open to all non-profit higher education institutions. For the first 100 institutions with fewer than 7,500 students, the annual membership cost of $10,000 is paid by the Core Foundation System. ABX organization costs are offset by charitable contributions made to Core Foundation System, a 501c3 public charity.ABX Membership includes:- Access to ABX knowledge-bank on financial resiliency, a new playbook for governance effectiveness, and supporting the president- The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and effective governance in becoming an AI-enabled institution- Resources for the presidents, managing board responsibilities, and effective interaction with board members and committees- Board plenary sessions (2 one-hour sessions)- Quarterly updates on best practice governance“We understand that presidents are caught between the burden of the past and the opportunity of the future, and ABX is focused on bridging that gap via strategic board governance," said Reid Miles, vice chair of Core Education. “Boards are now challenged to operate in a fundamentally different reality than in the past.”Core ABX will host a series of webinars, research releases, and convenings throughout 2026, including an executive briefing on Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET to provide more insights on how ABX can impact higher education board governance.About the Alliance for Board eXcellence (ABX):The Alliance for Board eXcellence (ABX) is a member-driven organization focused on strengthening college and university board governance during periods of transformation. In alignment with the Core Foundation System, a 501(c)(3) public charity, Core ABX is dedicated to strengthening college and university board governance at a moment of unprecedented change in higher education.About Core Education PBC:Core Education is a Public Benefit Corporation with a vision to transform the business model of higher education. Our work is comprehensive. We create a culture of prosperity by being a mission-critical strategic partner, providing institutions with the necessary resources to achieve their future state as an organization. Core leverages its economies of scale to achieve operational effectiveness, technology efficiency, market expansion, and successful capital strategies. We accomplish this through a comprehensive set of supporting services.

