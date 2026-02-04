India Data Center Market Size to Hit USD 21.03 Bn by 2031, Growth Concentrated in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam are anchoring India’s rise as a high-growth, next-generation data center market.

India witness investment in five more submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2025-2027.” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton recent study, the India’s data center market is transitioning from early-stage capacity build-out to a scale-driven, hyperscale-led expansion phase, positioning the country as a core digital infrastructure hub in Asia-Pacific. Demand is no longer driven solely by connectivity growth, but by AI workloads, cloud region localization, data sovereignty requirements, and enterprise digital transformation. Government-backed digital policies, accelerating submarine and inland fiber deployments, and improving power and land availability are enabling operators to plan long-duration, multi-campus developments rather than isolated facilities. Thus, the India data center market, valued at USD 9.79 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.59%, with sustained investments across hyperscale, colocation, and AI-ready infrastructure.

Key insights into this evolving market: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-india-2026

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 21.03 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 2.27 Million Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 597 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 13.59%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 6.14 Billion (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

India’s AI Push Is Reshaping Digital Infrastructure Demand

India’s accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence and digitalization is being driven by rapid technological progress, evolving consumer behavior, and a growing need for operational efficiency across industries. Since the launch of the National Strategy for AI in 2018, the country has laid a clear foundation for AI integration across healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, space, and enterprise operations, triggering widespread digital transformation. This momentum, combined with rising data volumes from BFSI, e-commerce, healthcare, media, and government services, has intensified demand for secure data processing and storage. Regulatory clarity through the Digital Personal Data Protection framework is further strengthening confidence in data governance. As a result, demand for AI-ready data centers is intensifying across major metros and emerging hubs such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam, positioning India as a high-growth market for next-generation data center investments.

India’s Low-Carbon Transition Is Shaping Long-Term Infrastructure Capital Flows

India’s push toward a sustainable, low-carbon economy is increasingly shaping infrastructure investment decisions. With a national commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 2030 target of 500 GW of installed renewable capacity, led by solar and wind, the policy direction is clear. Data center operators are actively aligning with this transition by securing renewable power through long-term PPAs to support energy-intensive digital infrastructure. For instance, CtrlS Datacenters completed its GreenVolt 1 solar project in Nagpur in February 2025, delivering over 130 MW across two phases. The project is expected to meet nearly 60% of the company’s Mumbai campus power needs, highlighting how sustainability, renewable integration, and energy security are becoming core to India’s next phase of data center growth.

Liquid Cooling Emerges as a Core Enabler of India’s AI-Ready Data Centers

India’s rising adoption of AI, machine learning, big data, and IoT is fundamentally changing data center design requirements, as high-performance computing workloads generate significantly higher heat densities. To support increasing rack power and AI-intensive applications, operators are gradually shifting from conventional air-cooling to advanced liquid-cooling systems, which offer superior thermal efficiency and scalability for high-density environments. This transition is gaining momentum as digital usage, cloud adoption, and AI deployment accelerate nationwide. Reflecting this shift, Johnson Controls introduced its Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution platform in late 2025, designed to support scalable liquid-cooling capacity for data centers in India. As IT loads continue to rise, liquid-based cooling is expected to play a central role in enabling energy-efficient, AI-ready data center infrastructure over the forecast period.

Indian cities have the largest data center hubs

India’s largest data center hubs are concentrated in a few high-growth urban markets with strong digital infrastructure. Maharashtra leads the landscape, with Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune forming the country’s most mature data center cluster, supported by dense fiber connectivity, international network access, and supportive government policies. Uttar Pradesh, led by Noida, is emerging as a preferred destination due to its industrial base, proximity to Delhi NCR, and rising hyperscale demand. In southern India, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, stands out as a key data center market, driven by extensive submarine cable connectivity, global latency advantages, and a skilled workforce. Bengaluru, Karnataka, continues to attract strong investments from major operators such as Sify Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, CapitaLand, NTT DATA, and Larsen & Toubro, reinforcing India’s position as a rapidly scaling data center market in Asia.

View the detailed analysis behind these trends: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-india-2026

Top listed data center companies in India

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NEC

• NetApp

• NVIDIA

• Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• AIPL

• AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)

• ARWADE INFRASTRUCTURE

• DEC Infra

• DSCO Group

• Edifice Consultants

• Emerge Engineering

• KEC International

• KBE (Krishna Buildestates)

• Larsen & Toubro

• Leighton Asia

• Listenlights

• Nikom InfraSolutions

• Prasa

• Shubham EPC

• Sterling and Wilson

• Kent

• Tata Projects

• Techno Electric & Engineering

• Turner & Townsend

• Vastunidhi Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Bloom Energy

• BlueBox by Swegon

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

• Legrand

• Panduit

• Rehlko

• Riello Elettronica

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Data center investors

• AdaniConneX

• Amazon Web Services

• Bridge Data Centres

• BSNL

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CtrlS Datacenters

• Cyfuture

• Digital Connexion

• Equinix

• ESDS Software Solution Limited

• Google

• Iron Mountain

• Microsoft

• NTT DATA

• Nxtra by Airtel

• Pi DATACENTERS

• Princeton Digital Group

• RackBank

• Reliance Jio

• Sify Technologies

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

• VueNow

• Yotta Infrastructure

New Entrants:

• AirTrunk

• CapitaLand

• Digital Edge

• Everstone Group

• Lumina CloudInfra

• Mapletree

• NES DATA

• Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL)

The India Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

• IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

• General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

• Geography: Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, & Others



Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/south-korea-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

• How big is the India data center market?

• How much MW of power capacity will be added across India during 2026-2031?

• What factors are driving the

• India data center market?

• Which all geographies are included in the India data center market report?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date



Post-Purchase Benefit

• 1hr of free analyst discussion

• 10% off on customization



About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.