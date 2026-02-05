Luxury Tribe Returns to Jaipur, Convening Global Luxury Travel Leaders & India’s Most Influential Buyers

Press Release Luxury Tribe India Announces Its 7th Edition in Jaipur

16–19 March 2026 | The Leela Palace Jaipur Invitation-only | Curated participation | 7th edition

Luxury Tribe was created to solve a real industry gap—global luxury brands needed meaningful access to India’s decision-making buyers, and buyers needed a space designed for relevance, not noise.” — Sheetal Rastogi

AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Tribe India, India’s first and only by-invitation luxury and experiential travel trade show, has announced its 7th edition, taking place 16–19 March 2026 at The Leela Palace Jaipur. Designed as a high-trust forum for the luxury travel industry, the three-day platform will convene the world’s most distinguished luxury hotels, destinations, DMCs and experience brands with India’s top luxury travel designers, high-end buyers and milestone celebration planners—the decision-makers shaping where, how, and why affluent Indians travel next.Now entering its seventh edition, Luxury Tribe has delivered 15,000+ high-value meetings across six years—built on a single principle: the Indian luxury market converts through precision, trust, and time in the room, not mass visibility.“Luxury Tribe was created to solve a real industry gap—global luxury brands needed meaningful access to India’s decision-making buyers, and buyers needed a space designed for relevance, not noise,” said Sheetal Rastogi, Founder, Luxury Tribe. “This year’s edition is our most ambitious yet—deeper buyer representation, a stronger milestone celebrations community, and an expanded platform for insight-led conversations through ILLUME .”What’s New for 2026Luxury Tribe India 2026 is positioned as the platform’s largest edition to date, with expanded participation across both supply and buyer communities. Highlights include:• Scaled-up participation with an expected 100 global exhibitors, 100 Indian luxury travel designers/high-end buyers, and 20 milestone celebration planners• A sharper focus on milestone celebration travel (high-value celebrations, destination weddings, private group journeys), reflecting one of the fastest-growing luxury travel segments• The continued integration of ILLUME, Luxury Tribe’s luxury intelligence summit—India’s forum on the business of luxury—bringing strategic insight to the same room where partnerships are built• Building on the momentum of Luxury Tribe's ILLUME Trend Report: “Next Frontier: India’s Luxury Travel Trends 2025” launched last year-capturing how India's affluent luxury traveller is evolving-a new, category-defining industry report will be unveiled at ILLUME 2026, spotlighting the next phase of India's luxury travel behaviour and conversion.A Relationship-First Format Built for ROILuxury Tribe’s structure is designed to create outcomes that extend beyond the trade-show appointment grid:• Up to 36 pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments per exhibitor• Eleven shared networking experiences across three full days—breakfasts, lunches, tea moments and dinners—designed to accelerate trust and long-term alignment• A fully immersive environment where buyers and exhibitors stay together, creating momentum and deeper relationship-building“A single participation at Luxury Tribe often equals the impact of 10–12 market trips to India—but with far higher precision,” added Rastogi. “That’s why our community continues to return year after year.”Curated Buyers, Handpicked for Influence and SpendLuxury Tribe’s buyer community is meticulously selected from across India’s key luxury hubs and emerging growth cities. Buyers are vetted based on Buying power and transaction value, Market influence and relevance to luxury travel and Professional track record across high-end FIT and milestone celebrations.Each qualified buyer receives a personalised agenda, ensuring meetings are aligned to niche, client profile, and real booking behaviour—driving higher-quality conversations and more durable partnerships.Why This Matters NowIndia’s affluent traveller has evolved rapidly—more global, more decisive, and increasingly driven by privacy, personalisation, and emotional value. Luxury brands seeking growth in India are now competing not just on product, but on sellability—speed, clarity, flexibility, and the ability to service complex preferences at short notice. Luxury Tribe is designed as the room where that conversion reality is understood, and where long-term traction is built through trusted relationships.About Luxury TribeLuxury Tribe is India’s first and only by-invitation luxury and experiential travel trade show, connecting the world’s finest luxury brands with India’s most influential travel designers and milestone celebration planners. More than an event, it is a strategic community built on curated access, relationship-building, and market intelligence—where the luxury travel ecosystem gathers with intent.Legacy Highlights• 6 successful Indian editions held to date• 15,000+ high-value meetings concluded in six years• 500+ Indian luxury travel designers & wedding planners engaged• 780+ industry leaders, luxury experts and travel innovators engagedMedia & Partnership EnquiriesFor more information or interview requests please contact Arminder Kaur/Tanvy Aggarwal at sm@theluxurytribe.comW: www.theluxurytribe.com | W: www.illumeluxurysummit.com For High-resolution image gallery Link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.