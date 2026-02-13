Award-Winning Moono Sliding Pendant Light - A New Typology of Light, by Shre Studio

Award winning lightning innovation Moono sliding pendant light by designer- Iva Mazmanashvili

TBILISI, GEORGIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shre Studio introduces Moono - winner of the LIT Lighting Design Award 2025 - a wooden sliding lamp that transforms interaction into light and movement into atmosphere. Developed over two years, Moono marks a significant moment for Georgian design, presenting an object in which engineering, material, and human experience form a single continuous gesture.Moono is built on a quiet but radical idea:That light should respond to touch, not technology.The lamp consists of a stable wooden base and a movable panel that carries the light source. As the user gently slides the panel along a concealed track, brightness shifts, direction changes, and space reorganizes itself. This is not a button, not a switch — it is a tactile dialogue. Moono invites the user to participate in modulating light physically and to feel how form and function move together.The innovation lies in the precision of what remains unseen.A fully hidden mechanical system is embedded within solid wood, engineered to create smooth, aligned motion and calibrated resistance. The sliding mechanism uses no electronics; instead, it relies on the material's natural behavior and high-accuracy joinery. The integrated light source is designed to disperse heat safely, preserving the wood’s integrity. As a result, Moono moves between two states — a calm, planar object and a projecting architectural element — each activated directly by human touch.With Moono, Shre introduces a lighting typology uncommon even globally:a non-electronic kinetic lamp where interaction becomes part of the design experience. It does not simply illuminate — it engages, transforms, and creates a moment of participation within the room.Technical sheetProduct: Moono sliding pendant lightVariants:-Moono sliding 111 cm-Moono sliding 88 cmType:-Modular sliding pendant lightMaterials:-Solid oak or walnut-Brass, aluminum, copperFinish:-Eco-friendly protective lacquerLight source:-Integrated LEDLight color options:-3000K / 4000K / 6500KLuminous flux:-Up to 2430 lm (depending on size)Installation:-Ceiling suspendedApplication:-Residential interiors-Hospitality and commercial spacesAbout Shre StudioShre Studio is a Tbilisi-based architecture and design practice working across interiors, furniture, and product design. The studio’s name, “Shre”, meaning “layer” in Georgian, reflects its method: shaping material, space, and concept through layered systems. Their work combines clarity of form with deeply considered technical detail, resulting in environments and objects that feel both intuitive and structured.SHRE Studio develops residential and commercial interiors, custom furniture, and lighting as interconnected systems, where architecture, objects, and light are conceived together. The studio’s interiors are defined by calm compositions, natural materials, and precise detailing, creating minimal spaces with a strong yet restrained presence.Operating as an AI-driven studio, SHRE integrates artificial intelligence and digital tools into research, design development, and system coordination. This approach supports informed decision-making and technical refinement, while preserving material sensitivity, craftsmanship, and a quiet sense of luxury.

Moono - Award winning Sliding Pendant Light by SHRE

