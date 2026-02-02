REACTION: Reopening of Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt

Reacting to today’s reopening of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, Oxfam’s Occupied Palestinian Territory Policy Lead Bushra Khalidi said:

“We welcome the reopening of Rafah which is desperately needed for people who have been trapped without options for so many months of closure imposed as part of a broader siege on Gaza. A crossing that functions at the discretion of external parties and allows only a nominal number of Palestinian people to cross daily, does not amount to freedom of movement, a fundamental right.

“People, goods and humanitarian assistance must be able to move safely, unhindered and in line with international law. People must be able to leave and return safely without fear of being stranded or permanently forcibly displaced. Rafah needs to operate consistently, predictably, and at a scale that reflects the catastrophic needs in Gaza - starting with, but not limited to, medical evacuations.

"There must be an end to Israel’s illegal blockade and occupation, which turned Gaza's crossings into instruments of discretionary control shaped by multiple state actors, rather than channels for free movement. All crossings must be open for the movement of people, humanitarian assistance, and goods.”