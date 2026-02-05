TryThat.ai Crosses 10,000 App Installs, Highlighting Rising Adoption of AI-Driven Real Estate Intelligence

Celebrating a major milestone: 10,000+ users now trust TryThat.ai for data-driven real estate decisions in India.

INDIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TryThat.ai has crossed 10,000 app installs, marking a key adoption milestone and reinforcing the growing demand for AI-powered tools in India’s real estate ai ecosystem. The TryThat.ai real estate app is available on the Google Play Store, where adoption continues to grow among property professionals and home buyers.The milestone reflects increasing trust among real estate agents, developers, and property seekers who are turning to AI-driven platforms for faster insights, smarter lead management, and more informed decision-making.Growing Demand for AI in Real Estate Decision-MakingIndia’s real estate market is becoming more data-intensive, with users seeking clarity across pricing, demand trends, and lead qualification. TryThat.ai addresses this need by combining artificial intelligence with structured property data, enabling users to ask real estate questions, explore listings, analyze market trends, and manage workflows from a single platform.Reaching 10,000 installs on the Google Play Store signals that AI-powered real estate assistance is moving from experimentation to everyday use.Built as a Unified Real Estate Intelligence PlatformUnlike traditional property listing apps, TryThat.ai is designed as an end-to-end real estate intelligence platform supporting multiple stakeholders across the property lifecycle. Key capabilities include:AI-powered property and market insightsIntelligent lead discovery and qualificationBuilt-in CRM tools for sales and follow-up managementData-driven support for buyers, agents, and developersThis integrated approach reduces fragmentation and improves decision-making efficiency within a single mobile app.Early Product–Market Fit in PropTechCrossing the 10,000-install milestone demonstrates early product–market fit in a category where accuracy, trust, and usability matter more than short-term growth. Adoption trends indicate a broader shift toward AI-assisted workflows in real estate, where faster insights provide a measurable advantage.Rather than focusing solely on downloads, TryThat.ai’s growth reflects consistent engagement among users discovering the app through the Google Play Store.Content-Led Growth and Platform AuthorityBeyond the app experience, TryThat.ai continues to build authority through educational content published on its website. Its real estate guide blogs focus on real estate insights, AI use cases, and market intelligence supporting both user onboarding and organic search visibility.

