Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina on STEM campaign in KwaZulu-Natal

Following a successful visit to KwaNxusa High School in rural Melmoth yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, continued her 2026 Back-to-School Campaign with visits to Mabayana High School and ML Sultan High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal today.

Engaging directly with learners, educators, and the schools’ management, Dr Gina once again reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as a foundation for socio-economic development.

“The importance of exposing our learners to STEM can never be overemphasised, and so let us encourage our learners to study maths and science at our schools,” said the Deputy Minister.

The Back-to-School Campaign forms part of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI) broader programme to promote STEM education, inspire learners in underserved communities, and strengthen schools through targeted support and partnerships.

Like KwaNxusa, Mabayana and ML Sultan high schools also received 20 calculators each and several boxes of printing paper, with Mabayana receiving additional items, including several pairs of school shoes for girls.

At Mabayana High School in Ndwedwe, where she was born, the Deputy Minister described education as a powerful tool for breaking cycles of poverty and unlocking opportunities for young people, using herself as an example. She recently earned a PhD, much to the learners' excitement.

Dr Gina acknowledged ongoing infrastructure challenges at the school but commended its progress, noting that matric results had improved from 50 percent in 2014 to 90 percent in 2025, while still emphasising the importance of quality pass rates.

“Our target is a 100 percent pass rate this year,” said school Principal Mr Zwane, citing stricter discipline and high academic standards as key drivers of improvement.

The Deputy Minister stressed that improving pass rates must go hand in hand with quality outcomes, particularly in mathematics and science, and urged learners to choose STEM subjects as early as Grade 9.

In support of this goal, Dr Gina announced plans to host a STEM career expo at Mabayana this year to expose learners to career pathways and inspire ambition in science and technology fields.

“The progress we see even under difficult conditions shows what is possible when government, communities, and partners work together for our children,” said Dr Gina.

The visit also highlighted academic excellence at ML Sultan High School, which has maintained a 100 per cent matric pass rate for several consecutive years. Dr Gina praised the school’s leadership, educators, and learners, noting that sustained success demands innovation, discipline, and continuous support.

Principal Mr Gagashi Zondi credited the school’s turnaround to firm leadership and collective commitment from teachers, the community, and other social systems, transforming it from dysfunction into a consistently high-performing institution.

Yellow papers labelled “100 percent in 2024 and 2025” are visibly affixed to walls in the staff rooms for anyone entering to see, while in Mr Zondi’s office, several trophies symbolising academic excellence are lined up on a table, a sight one cannot miss as you enter the office.

To consolidate these gains, the Deputy Minister committed to facilitating private-sector partnerships with ML Sultan High School to mobilise more resources and strengthen teaching and learning in mathematics and science. A science career expo will also be hosted at the school this year.

