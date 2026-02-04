New book charts US-India relations through Donald Trump and Narendra Modi partnership

Author Saurav Dutt’s new book Balance of Power: US-India Ties in the Epoch of Trump and Modi

Saurav Dutt’s new book Balance of Power looks at US relations with India and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Make India Great Again (MIGA) movements.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book by British Indian Author Saurav Dutt, the writer of “Modi & Me: A Political, Cultural and Religious Reawakening”, delves into how both US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to evolve a powerful strategic partnership, all the while preserving political orthodoxies on the promise of making their countries 'great again', all while they increasingly converge on issues both regional and global despite economic roadblocks around tariffs that have just been overcome with the agreement of a historic trade agreement between the nations. As they continue to position India and the US as powerful leaders on the world stage, they also recalibrate concepts of self, enemy and allies in their respective countries.Saurav Dutt’s new book Balance of Power: US-India Ties in the Epoch of Trump and Modi provides an in-depth look at America's relations with India under the Trump presidency, Modi's world view, as well as the changing relationships between the United States with India's neighbours, Pakistan and China, as well as Modi and Trump’s united battle against Islamist terror. This unflinching study of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Make India Great Again (MIGA) patriotic movements will serve as a valuable resource for audiences interested in the relationship between the two largest democracies in the world, offering insights into the perspectives of both leaders and providing a glimpse into the complex issues that drive this incredible partnership.“Even though differences can still likely remain on issues such as trade, multilateralism, and regional security despite the signing of a historic agreement” Dutt commented on the release “this book contends that greater political, diplomatic, strategic, and defense cooperation between these two great nations can only increase convergence at the bilateral and multilateral level, in relations with third countries, and in the realm of regional security and geopolitics – and that despite divergences on certain red lines such as trade, the ideological and personal familiarity between two of the most consequential world leaders in recent times can only result in new chapters of growth and unheralded prosperity as the MAGA and MIGA movements continue to flourish.”As Trump as well as Modi set out to reorient their own countries and the hemispheres they operate within, Dutt, in Balance of Power: US-India Ties in the Epoch of Trump and Modi, provides a detailed analysis of the changes occurring in America’s relations with the world under the Trump presidency and what it means for India.Dutt further commented “India and the US are trying hard to figure out their respective roles during Trump 2.0 with economic and geopolitical headwinds constantly shifting the nature of their biliteral ties. Yet while both democracies contend with contesting visions of nationhood, Trump and Modi’s shared concerns over national security, borders, international trade, economic order, illegal immigration, citizenship, state-society relations, the place of minorities, anti-West and anti-Indian terror, as well as overreaching institutional trust in the potential of their countries to become “great again” will ultimately bring them closer than ever. This is clear to see with the announcement of a historic trade deal that unites two great leaders and bodes well for the remainder of their respective terms – but what of the future of the MAGA and MIGA projects afterwards? Only time will tell.”ENDSNotes for EditorsSaurav Dutt is a political researcher and analyst on Indo-Pacific security and political affairs, UK/US/India foreign policy, and UK/US/India national security. Dutt has written extensively on politics, political economy, society, and the foreign policy of India and the US, particularly on the rise of Narendra Modi in India. His work and commentary have been featured in TIME, CNN, Newsweek, BBC television and radio, Sky News, GQ, VICE, Newsweek, Business Insider, Al Jazeera, The Independent, The Telegraph, and more.

