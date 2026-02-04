Deputy Minister Narend Singh hosts back to school ministerial programme in KwaZulu-Natal, 5 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, will on Thursday, 5 February 2026, lead the Back-to-School Ministerial Programme at schools in the Ugu District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. The programme is supported by SAPPI, Premier Foods, Polyco and Unilever, working in partnership with the Department to promote learner dignity, strengthen learning environments and respond to social challenges affecting schools and communities.

The Back-to-School Ministerial Programme forms part of the Department’s Ministerial Schools Outreach Programme and focuses on improving the learning environment through the handover of school desks and garden tools, as well as tree planting initiatives. The programme underscores the importance of dignity, learner wellbeing, access to basic resources, environmental awareness and community support as key enablers of quality education.

PROGRAMME DETAILS:

Stop 1: Imfume Primary School

Time: 08:30 – 09:30

Stop 2: Shonkweni Primary School

Time: 10:00 – 11:00

Stop 3: Odeke Primary School

Time: 11:30 – 12:30

Stop 4: Mvuthuluka High School

Time: 13:00 – 14:30

Enquries:

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 072 921 4457

E-mail: Psigutya@dffe.gov.za

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: Znqayi@dffe.gov.za

