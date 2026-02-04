Gauteng Roads and Transport unveils Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre in Randfontein, 5 Feb

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 05 February 2026, officiate the opening of the modernised Umphakathi Mall Smart Driver’s Licensing Centre (DLTC) in Randfontein, at the Rand West City Local Municipality.

The newly established centre is set to redefine vehicle and driver licensing services by enhancing customer experience through improved convenience, professionalism, and operational efficiency.

The launch forms part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitments of expanding access to quality licensing services, particularly in townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH).

As part of service delivery improvements, the department has planned to roll out additional Smart Licensing Centres across various corridors across Gauteng.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Umphakathi Mall, Main Reef Road & R559, Middevlei, Randfontein

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

