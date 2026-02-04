首尔特别市, 首尔, SOUTH KOREA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As ophthalmology increasingly emphasizes long-term outcomes and evidence-based practice, sustained clinical research has become a key benchmark for evaluating surgical standards. In this context, EYEREUM Eye Clinic, an ophthalmology clinic based in Seoul, has drawn professional attention through its continued publication of long-term clinical studies in cataract and refractive surgery.EYEREUM Eye Clinic was founded in 2011 and is led by ophthalmologists Dr. David Sung Yong Kang and Dr. Choi Jin Young. According to information obtained during a February 4, 2026 interview, the clinic’s clinical approach places priority on detailed preoperative diagnostics rather than procedure-driven treatment models. These assessments include analysis of ocular anatomy, corneal structure, and visual function, which are then used to determine individualized surgical strategies.Public records show that the clinic has published 65 peer-reviewed papers in international ophthalmology journals. The research spans refractive surgery, presbyopia correction, and cataract treatment. Recent publications include studies on Plasma SMILE surgery published in the Journal of Refractive Surgery, as well as long-term outcome analyses of Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) procedures with follow-up periods extending beyond ten years. Additional studies examining PresbyMAX techniques have been referenced in academic discussions related to patient selection, safety, and outcome predictability in presbyopia treatment.Based on this research output, EYEREUM Eye Clinic currently participates as a member institution of the Korean Ophthalmological Society’s LASIK and LASEK Committee, which reviews clinical methodologies and discusses standards related to refractive surgery practice in Korea.At the institutional level, the clinic is officially designated by South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare as an authorized medical institution for international patients. It also participates in the Gangnam District medical tourism cooperation framework, which facilitates coordination for cross-border patient care and clinical exchange.During the interview, Dr. David Sung Yong Kang stated that his involvement in international conferences focuses on presenting long-term clinical data rather than short-term procedural results. “In refractive and cataract surgery, outcomes need to be evaluated over time,” he said. “Long-term follow-up data allows surgeons to assess stability, limitations, and variability more objectively.”Conference records indicate that Dr. Kang has delivered invited lectures at ophthalmology meetings in Europe and the United States, where he has presented peer-reviewed data related to refractive surgery outcomes and postoperative trends.EYEREUM Eye Clinic has also been recognized by industry award programs. The clinic previously received acknowledgment at the Medical Asia Global Healthcare Awards in the cataract and refractive surgery category. Now in its 16th year, the awards program recognizes medical institutions that contribute to healthcare quality and international medical collaboration, with participation from medical media organizations across Asia and North America and support from public healthcare agencies in South Korea.Observers within the field note that as patient expectations increasingly shift toward long-term visual stability and personalized treatment planning, clinical institutions with extended follow-up data and consistent research publication are becoming more visible in international academic discussions.

