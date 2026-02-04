Radiance Biopharma Invited Speaker at Global Family Office Investment Summit

Therapeutic breakthroughs and innovations driving the next era of personalized medical care

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert K. Brooks, JD, Chief Executive Officer of Radiance Biopharma, will be an invited speaker at the Global Family Office Investment Summit 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Robert Brooks will be a member of the 'Regenerative Medicine & Advanced Clinical Therapies: What the Future Holds' Panel on Thursday February 5, at 12:40pm Dubai Time. Leading experts will discuss today's therapeutic breakthroughs and the innovations that are driving the next era of personalized medical care and global longevity.About Radiance Biopharma:Radiance is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) and other targeted therapy for cancer or unmet medical needs. RB-601, is the World’s ‘First-In-Man’ Bispecific Nano Antibody Drug Conjugate (Nano ADC) targeting c-MET and EGFR for the treatment of non small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. RB-601 is currently being evaluated in an on-going Phase I/II Clinical Trial in China and it is expected that clinical trials in the United States will start in 2026.About GFOIS:The GFOIS is celebrating its 10th anniversary, being held on February 4th-5th, 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.Contacts:Web: www.radiancebiopharma.com Email: Info@radiancebiopharma.com

