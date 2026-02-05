SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the global sports industry stands at a pivotal turning point. As city planners, club owners, and stadium operators confront the dual challenges of the 8K ultra-high-definition digital consumer era and stringent “carbon neutrality” regulations, sports lighting has evolved from basic stadium light fixtures to a strategic path. As a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions ,Shanghai CHZ Lighting Co.,Ltd.'s comprehensive refurbishment of Spain’s Campo de la Florida Stadium has made a new standard for outdoor stadium lights, driving the upgrade of contemporary sports facilities.Sports Venues Entering a Lighting Transformation New EraIndustry data indicates the global sports infrastructure market is experiencing renewed growth, with venues transitioning into “multi-functional entertainment hubs.” This transformation presents unprecedented complex challenges: not only must venues deliver broadcast-grade lighting environments, but they must also significantly reduce operational costs while fulfilling stringent environmental obligations.“Today's venue operators aren't just purchasing fixtures—they're investing in a long-term visual performance ecosystem,” stated the CEO of CHZ Lighting. “Over the past decade, CHZ Lighting has deeply analyzed the intersection of photonics, athlete biometrics, and digital broadcasting demands. We're not merely illuminating a playing field; we're increase the commercial and social value of entire sports assets.”Endorsement from Spain’s Campo de la Florida StadiumCHZ Lighting has completed a lighting retrofit at Campo de la Florida, the home ground of Club Portugalete. Notably, CHZ Lighting beat out Philips and Thorn Lighting to become the designated supplier for this project.The stadium previously used 1,500W metal halide (HID) lamps. These traditional lighting fixtures are inefficient and suffer from problems such as fast light decay and flickering during operation. CHZ engineers using FL32 series luminaires to implement the customized solution. The installation features four power levels (250W–1000W) and three beam angles (10°, 45°, and 60°) to provide uniform football field lighting across the pitch.After a 20-day installation and commissioning phase, the system achieved a horizontal illuminance of 1500 lux. This upgrade improves visibility while cutting total energy costs, meeting the technical standards required for European stadium environments.Core Technologies Behind the PerformanceTo secure competitive advantage in global market, CHZ has achieved breakthroughs in four key areas:1.Zero-Distortion Performance for Digital BroadcastingCHZ Lighting's solution increase TLCI above 90, ensuring LED spectral distribution matches professional camera sensor sensitivity. This ensure flicker-free, streak-free visuals even during 1000fps ultra-slow-motion replays.2. Asymmetric Optical Distribution SystemCHZ uses patented asymmetric lenses to keep the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) below 19. By focusing light on the pitch, this design gives athletes clear visibility without any blinding glare.3. Thermal Management and Material LongevityThe FL32 series’ honeycomb convection structure provide a stable lifespan of over 50,000 hours. Also,due to the high-grade die-cast aluminum and the heat dissipation design, it can maintains steady operating temperatures through rapid cooling.4. Smart ConnectivityCHZ Lighting is spearheading the shift toward “Lighting as a Service (LaaS)”. By adjusting power consumption based on LED aging, the technology maintains constant light while reducing overall energy use.Lighting the Path to Sustainable FutureThe system supports DMX512 and DALI2 for custom light shows,which can uses constant Light Output (CLO) to keep brightness steady. These features help reduce energy use by 60% to 70% on average. In addition, the manufacturing process follows RoHS and REACH standards to ensure that the environmental impact is minimized.A Vision for Every Athlete“Every arena—from stadium lights for backyard or community parks to led arena lights in top-tier venues—deserves the best possible light.” said the Technical Director of CHZ Lighting. “We aren’t just selling fixtures; we are engineering the future of sports competition.”About CHZ LightingFounded in 2013 and headquartered in Shanghai, CHZ Lighting is a high-tech enterprise specializing in R&D, production, and global sales of premium LED lighting solutions. Operating in over 100 countries, CHZ Lighting is a trusted partner for municipal and private sports infrastructure worldwide.Website: www.chz-lighting.com

