TierOne Moves Beyond the Pilot: Live AI Deployment Redefines B2B Service Assurance for Global Carriers

This is operational AI, not a pilot” — Paul Vedam, CEO at TierOne

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TierOne today announced that its AI engine is now fully operational 24/7 within a live production environment at one of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers. While the industry struggles to move beyond “proof-of-concept,” TierOne is delivering autonomous, business-critical service assurance with full data sovereignty.To eliminate hallucination risks, TierOne utilizes a hybrid architecture with strict operational guardrails. This ensures AI insights are grounded in clean, local operational data. The deployment introduces a new industry standard: the avoided incident. By proactively identifying disruptions across all domains, TierOne enables carriers to shift from reactive troubleshooting to a preventive, autonomous model that protects SLA integrity.Visit TierOne at MWC Barcelona (March 2–5, 2026) at the Canada-Ontario Pavilion, Hall 7, Stand 7H45, to see these production-ready solutions in action.About TierOneTierOne is the only software vendor that can provide real-time, proactive customer service assurance across any service, any technology, and any domain-transforming service provider behavior from reactive problem-solving to proactive value delivery.

