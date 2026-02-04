WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Heinous Criminals Including Kidnappers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

See the monsters removed from your community at WOW.DHS.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including those convicted of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, drug trafficking, and fraud.

“While sanctuary politicians and Hollywood were vilifying our law enforcement, our officers were arresting kidnappers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These thugs have no place in our communities. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, terrorists, and gang members who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. With every arrest, we are making America safe again.”

Yesterday’s criminal illegal alien arrests include:

Armando Miguel Hernandez-Valdez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and escape in St. George, Utah.

Carlos Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of child under 14-years-old in Dallas County, Texas.

Freddy Railandy Medina-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic convicted for drug trafficking in Boston, Massachusetts, convicted of fraud in the U.S. District Court in Michigan, and convicted of reentry of a removed alien in the U.S. District Court in Florida.

Jianqiao Lu, a criminal illegal alien from China convicted of criminal possession of assault weapon in New Rochelle, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

