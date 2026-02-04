DHS Arrests More Criminal Illegal Aliens in Minnesota Including a Terrorist, Child Abusers, Thieves, and Drug Traffickers

DHS law enforcement continues removing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota: wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces the arrests of more criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota on Sunday and Monday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of domestic violence, larceny, and drug trafficking.

“Despite a lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians, DHS law enforcement continues arresting criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota including terrorists, child abusers, thieves, and drug traffickers in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We need Minnesota sanctuary politicians to let us into their jails to arrest these vicious criminals instead of releasing them and allowing them to create more victims. ICE has more than 1,360 active detainers for criminals in Minnesota jails. We are once again calling on Minnesota’s sanctuary politicians to commit to turning these criminals over to ICE.”

Some of the criminals arrested during Operation Metro Surge Sunday and Monday include:

Otabek Kobilovich, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan and known suspected terrorist.

Alexander Levkovich, a criminal illegal alien Ukraine, convicted for terroristic threats, domestic assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Buestan Farfan, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, arrested for malicious punishment of a child.

Karla Peralta-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for malicious punishment of a child and disorderly conduct.

Karla Peralta-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for malicious punishment of a child and disorderly conduct.

Karen Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of larceny.

Erasmo Diaz De La Luz, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of drug trafficking.

Jose Morelos-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #