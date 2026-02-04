A Gentle New Bedtime Story Introduces a Comforting Monster Who Helps Children Wind Down at Night

Boo, the Boiler Room Monster by Jurgita Mukadam is coming soon—an illustrated children’s book launching on Amazon and global platforms in the coming weeks.

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --A new illustrated children’s book, Boo, the Boiler Room Monster by Jurgita Mukadam, is preparing for release and will be available on Amazon and through global book distribution platforms in the coming weeks.Written in rhythmic verse and designed to be read aloud, Boo, the Boiler Room Monster introduces young readers to Boo, a gentle and watchful character who lives deep within the pipes and boiler rooms of neighbourhood homes. Rather than frightening children, Boo plays the reassuring role of a nighttime helper, quietly checking that teeth are brushed, toys are tidied, and little ones are ready for rest.The story transforms familiar household sounds into a source of comfort, helping children understand bedtime as a calm and caring ritual rather than a moment of resistance. With playful repetition and lyrical language, the book encourages positive habits while maintaining a sense of magic and warmth that parents will enjoy sharing.Author Jurgita Mukadam is a UK based writer and independent pharmacist prescriber, whose professional background caring for families strongly informs her storytelling. Drawing inspiration from real bedtime challenges, she has crafted a story that supports parents while speaking directly to children in a reassuring and imaginative voice.Boo, the Boiler Room Monster is aimed at early years readers and is particularly suited to bedtime reading, nursery settings, and shared family routines. The book highlights emotional reassurance, structure, and kindness, reinforcing the idea that guidance and care can come in many unexpected forms.The book is scheduled to go live on Amazon and across global retail channels in the coming weeks, allowing families worldwide to access the story in both digital and print formats. Pre-launch visibility and early interest are now underway as part of its initial marketing phase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.