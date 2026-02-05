Global Bubble Tea Market Projected to Soar to $5.62 Billion by 2034, With Rising Youth Demand and Flavor Innovation

Bubble Tea Market Share

The global bubble tea market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2025. The market is grow from USD 3.03 billion in 2026 to USD 5.62 billion by 2034

Asia Pacific dominated the bubble tea market with a market share of 44.06% in 2025.” — fortune business insights

NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Bubble Tea Market Set for Rapid Expansion Through Innovation, Diversification, and Regional Growth — The worldwide Bubble Tea Market continues its upward trajectory, with the global market size valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.03% during the forecast period (2026-2034)The bubble tea trend has continued to soar in its originating region, later gaining traction in other western countries, such as Canada and the U.K. The beverage is now considered a mainstay due to its unique formulation. This popular sweetened tea is made up of high-quality milk and sweetener liquid tapioca pearls along with creamer, fruit powder, and sweeteners. Bubble tea has emerged as a cultural icon for the world and symbolizes Taiwan’s food innovation to promote its existence amidst the food service industry. For instance, Nextrends Asia 2021 displayed a 330% surge in Taiwan’s exports of pearl milk tea’s base ingredients (raw materials, packaging and machinery, and others) compared to 2018. In addition, the growing gastronomic tourism, rising number of health-conscious individuals, and increased social media influences further paved the way toward growing potential.Get a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bubble-tea-market-101564 ➡️ Bubble Tea Market OverviewThe global Bubble Tea Market represents a fast-growing segment of the food and beverage industry, combining traditional tea bases with chewy tapioca pearls and customizable flavors. Originating in Asia, bubble tea has evolved from a niche beverage into a mainstream consumer product, expanding rapidly across North America, Europe, and emerging regions.Asia Pacific remains the dominant region, accounting for more than 44% of the global market share in 2025, supported by strong cultural acceptance, rapid urbanization, and a thriving café culture.➡️ Bubble Tea Market TrendsFlavor innovation and customization are among the most influential Bubble Tea Market trends. Consumers increasingly seek unique and bold flavor combinations, prompting manufacturers to introduce fruit-based, chocolate, coffee-infused, and specialty blends.Health-conscious consumption patterns are also shaping the market, with growing demand for low-sugar, dairy-free, and antioxidant-rich options. Functional bubble tea offerings and plant-based ingredients are gaining popularity, especially among younger demographics.➡️ Bubble Tea Market Growth FactorsKey factors driving the Bubble Tea Market growth include:• Rising Youth Consumption: Strong appeal among millennials and Gen Z consumers, positioning bubble tea as a lifestyle beverage.• Product Innovation: Continuous development of new flavors, toppings, and healthier alternatives encourages repeat consumption.• Expansion of Retail and Franchises: Rapid global expansion through franchise models and café chains increases accessibility.• Health Awareness: Growing preference for customizable sweetness levels and functional beverage benefits supports sustained demand.➡️ Bubble Tea Market Segmentation AnalysisThe Bubble Tea Market is segmented based on type, flavor, and geography.By Type:• Black Tea• Green Tea• Oolong Tea• White TeaBlack tea-based bubble tea holds a significant share due to its strong flavor profile and antioxidant properties.By Flavor:• Fruit Flavors• Original Flavor• Chocolate• Coffee• OthersFruit-flavored bubble tea dominates the flavor segment owing to its refreshing taste and perceived health benefits.By Geography:• Asia Pacific• North America• Europe• South America• Middle East & Africa➡️ Regional Insights• Asia Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing region, supported by high consumption in China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.• North America: Experiencing steady growth due to increasing café culture, social media influence, and youth-driven demand.• Europe: Gradual expansion across countries such as the U.K., Italy, and France through franchise penetration.• Other Regions: South America and the Middle East & Africa present untapped growth opportunities with increasing awareness of bubble tea culture.➡️ Top Companies in the Bubble Tea MarketLeading players operating in the global Bubble Tea Market include:• Chatime Group• Gong Cha• Coco Fresh Tea & Juice• Lollicup USA, Inc.• TIGER SUGAR• Quickly• Happy Lemon• K.O.I. The Co., Ltd.These companies focus on product innovation, global expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen market presence.➡️ Key Industry Developments• February 2024: Gong Cha, one of the leading boba tea chains, extended its partnership with European franchisee Mad Vision Group to open 15 new stores in the North African country.• January 2024: MIXUE Group, a Chinese bubble tea and beverage company, shared plans to raise nearly USD 1 billion from its upcoming Hong Kong IPO to enhance its business operations.• April 2022: BUBLUV, a New York-based startup, introduced a better-for-you boba alternative across the country. The drink is keto-friendly and gluten-free in nature and is available in three different varieties, Black Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls, Passionfruit Oolong Guava with Tapioca Pearls, and Matcha Soy Latte with Tapioca Pearls.• May 2022: Barroco by Café De Bangkok serves approximately 21 flavors of boba tea, such as Cotton Candy, Japanese Sweet Potato, and others, to cater to the demand from consumers. The café also offers an exciting Thai Bubble Tea, which is served with cream cheese.Speak to Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bubble-tea-market-101564 ➡️ About the Market ReportThis press release highlights key insights from an in-depth industry analysis of the global Bubble Tea Market, covering market size, trends, growth drivers, segmentation, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and recent developments.

