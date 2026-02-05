Medical Tourism Market Size to Reach USD 250.02 billion by 2034, at CAGR 23.31% (2026–2034)

Medical Tourism Market

Medical Tourism Market Size, Cross-Border Healthcare Demand, and Growth Outlook 2026–2034

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Valuation and Growth TrajectoryThe global medical tourism market demonstrated substantial value at USD 38.2 billion during 2025. Market projections indicate expansion to USD 46.78 billion in 2026, with forecasts suggesting the sector will achieve USD 250.02 billion by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 23.31% throughout the forecast timeframe. Regional analysis reveals Europe commanding a dominant position with 36.51% market share in 2025.Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-tourism-market-100681 Market Dynamics and Growth DriversImproving healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations serves as a crucial growth catalyst. Growing healthcare expenditure among countries including India, Thailand, and Malaysia results in enhanced healthcare infrastructure alongside an increasing number of facilities catering to rising patient populations. Growing focus of these facilities to expand bed capacity and improve overall service quality to domestic and international patients leads to increasing numbers of medical tourists. In August 2023, Vejthani Hospital in Thailand launched a new facility to accommodate rising numbers of international patients seeking mental health care.The growing awareness regarding available treatment options at affordable costs and similar quality of care in emerging countries including Brazil, India, Thailand, and Malaysia leads to rising numbers of medical tourists traveling from developed nations. Major factors favoring this preferential shift include lower treatment costs, high-quality service provision, and skilled professionals. According to 2022 data from the Indian Ministry of Tourism, the number of inbound medical tourists visiting India reached 610,000 in 2023, witnessing growth of approximately 28.1% compared to the previous year.Market Challenges and ConstraintsChallenges associated with transparency of services, total treatment costs, qualifications of healthcare professionals, and language barriers leading to miscommunication between patients and providers can result in decreased patient satisfaction and poorer health outcomes. Medical tourists may face problems with continuity of care, developing complications post-procedure where follow-up care can be expensive. Lack of reimbursement for follow-up care represents another major barrier limiting market growth.Higher chances of acquiring infections including wound care infections, bloodstream infections, and donor-derived infections, along with other complications among patients receiving medical care from other countries, represent additional challenges hindering market expansion.Emerging Market TrendsThe industry demonstrates a shift toward wellness and preventive care. Patients seek not only medical treatments for conditions and illnesses but also focus on procedures and treatments to maintain health and prevent future health issues. Rising awareness regarding preventive care among populations represents a major factor boosting this trend.Strategic expansion of travel and tourism platform business lines, along with new market entrants including medical tourism in service portfolios, represents another upcoming trend. In September 2024, EaseMyTrip acquired Dubai-based Pflege Home Healthcare and Rollins International with aims to enter the medical tourism industry and enhance service portfolios.Growing adoption of technology-driven applications and platforms globally, including telemedicine and telehealth, results in increasing accessibility of medical care and services. These technological advancements facilitate improved patient experiences and streamlined service delivery.Segmentation AnalysisHealthcare Services BreakdownMedical treatment dominated market share at 55.31% in 2025. Increasing cost of medical treatments in developed countries represents a major factor contributing to growing numbers of medical tourists traveling for treatments. Rising availability of various treatment options for dental, orthopedic, and cardiovascular procedures at lower rates and high quality in countries including Thailand, Malaysia, and India boosts segment growth. According to 2022 statistics from Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, the number of healthcare travelers visiting in 2022 reached approximately 850,000, witnessing growth of 51.5% compared to 2021.Service Provider CategoriesThe private segment held the largest market share at 68.65% in 2026. Growing efforts of private hospitals and clinics to increase facility numbers and expand service offerings for various treatments lead to segment growth. According to a 2024 article published by the International Travel and Health Insurance Journal, there are approximately 38,512 medical facilities in Thailand, among which nearly 65% are private hospitals and clinics.The public segment anticipates registering higher growth during the forecast period. Increasing focus of government bodies and national organizations to boost awareness regarding services through strategic initiatives and campaigns contribute to segment growth.Click for a Enquiry: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/book-a-call/medical-tourism-market-100681 Regional Market PerformanceEurope led the market with valuation at USD 13.94 billion in 2025. Growing numbers of medical tourists visiting European countries including France, Spain, and Turkey stem from higher quality of medical treatments. Additional factors supporting regional growth include growing numbers of skilled professionals and private clinics. According to a 2024 article from Fine Up Clinic, the number of health tourists visiting Turkey for various medical treatments reached nearly 1.4 million in 2023, with the country having approximately 40 internationally accredited health institutions.North America projects considerable growth during the forecast period. Developed healthcare infrastructure with cutting-edge medical technology, products, and quality services in facilities across the United States and Canada represent major factors attributable to growing regional market size. In December 2023, the American Hospital Association launched the Patient Safety Initiative aiming to improve health outcomes, service quality, and patient safety, signed by more than 1,500 hospitals.Asia Pacific projects the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising focus of medical facilities and government bodies in countries including Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and others to promote the market by leveraging high-quality services to inbound medical tourists drives market growth. Asia Pacific projects the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising focus of medical facilities and government bodies in countries including Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and others to promote the market by leveraging high-quality services to inbound medical tourists drives market growth. In June 2023, the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare Department announced the Strategy to Facilitate Attraction of International Patients aiming to improve immigration procedures and medical services.Latin America demonstrates growth driven by growing numbers of healthcare facilities providing world-class services at affordable costs in countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. According to 2022 statistics from the Government of Brazil, visitors including medical, education, and others spent approximately USD 6.9 billion in the country in 2023, representing a 41% increase over visitor spending in 2022.

