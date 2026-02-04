DataArt Acquires Overloop, Strengthens Music Industry Expertise in Product Engineering and Management

Acquisition brings specialized capabilities in content and rights management systems, expanding DataArt's entertainment technology portfolio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Overloop, a London-based boutique software engineering firm with deep expertise in music industry technology and product management. Overloop brings client-embedded product engineering capabilities and established relationships with leading music technology companies such as Sony Music Entertainment, strengthening DataArt's position in the music and entertainment technology sector.



Founded in 2017, Overloop built its reputation as a product engineering partner to Sony Music Entertainment, providing design, development, and platform optimization services through a client-embedded delivery model that has created significant operational value and efficiencies. The company integrates product-focused engineering teams within client organizations, combining an AI-first development approach with product management expertise to deliver sustained value over multi-year partnerships.



"We are thrilled to welcome Overloop to DataArt," said Sergey Bludov, SVP Media & Entertainment at DataArt. "Overloop has earned deep trust with leading global media organizations by combining technical excellence, domain expertise, and a pragmatic approach to solving hard problems. Together, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions and accelerate innovation for media and entertainment companies navigating complex digital transformation challenges.”



Remco van Stiphout, CEO of Overloop, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: "We have spent years building long-term partnerships in the music sector. Our teams have worked together successfully with DataArt for years, and that collaboration confirmed the cultural fit and gave us confidence in this partnership. By joining DataArt, we gain access to a 6,000-person global talent pool, advanced AI and data engineering capabilities, and a broader geographic footprint, allowing us to deliver even more value to our clients."



Van Stiphout will join DataArt as a key leader in its music technology practice and product management lab, partnering with entertainment companies on platform modernization and large-scale integration projects that leverage DataArt's global delivery capabilities.



The acquisition combines Overloop's music industry expertise and client-embedded delivery model with DataArt's global infrastructure and strategic partnerships across cloud, AI, and data platforms. Clients gain access to DataArt's network of technology partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and other leading providers, alongside expanded delivery capabilities spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

+++

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world's most innovative organizations. As the partner for progress in the age of AI, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients' toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 6,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

