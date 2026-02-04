L-Charge Launches Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle: High-Power Mobile Charging On-the-Go

Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle charging EV stranded on the roadside. Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle charging fleet EV

L-Charge launches Mobile EV Charging Vehicle, one of the highest-powered mobile EV chargers on the market designed specifically for fleet and tow operators.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L-Charge today announced the launch of its Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle, one of the highest-powered mobile EV chargers on the market designed specifically for tow and fleet operations.

The Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle was developed to deliver high-power charging wherever fleets need it most – supporting sites with limited infrastructure, rescuing EVs that have run out of charge, and enabling roadside repair and fast charging in a single service vehicle. The platform also opens new use cases for towing, roadside assistance operators and fleets that need mobile charging.

The vehicle combines a full-featured fleet service truck with integrated 60 kW DC fast charging, adding 35–50 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes and enabling up to 15 hours of continuous charging using the onboard power take-off (PTO).



Why L-Charge Built This Vehicle

The Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle was designed for operators who need flexibility, uptime, and speed as electric fleets scale. Many electric vehicles are damaged during towing and cost fleet operators tens of thousands of dollars each month. Traditional mobile chargers often rely on large batteries or generators that consume the entire truck bed, eliminating space for tools and service equipment. L-Charge engineered the smallest 60 kW mobile DC fast charger on the market, allowing full use of the truck bed and storage compartments for everyday fleet and roadside operations.

“This vehicle was built to solve a need in the market for true mobile charging,” said Stephen Kelley, CEO of L-Charge. “It’s a service truck first – with high-power EV charging integrated in a way that doesn’t compromise space, safety, or productivity.”



A Fleet Service Vehicle First – With Fast Charging Built In

Unlike conventional mobile charging solutions, the L-Charge Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle retains all the capabilities operators expect from a modern service truck, including:

- Air compressor and tire service

- Fluid storage and top-off

- Service crane and lift gate

- Tool storage and standard towing

- ICE and EV support

Fast, PTO-Powered Charging – No Batteries, No Grid Dependency

Charging power is delivered via a power take-off (PTO) system, running directly off the truck’s engine and existing fuel supply. This architecture eliminates onboard batteries or additional fuel tanks, enabling continuous operation and up to 15 hours of fast charging anywhere it’s needed.

The system can add 35-50 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes, reducing roadside service time, improving driver safety, and minimizing operational disruption.



No CDL Required, No Trailer to Tow

Many mobile charging trailers exceed 10,000 lbs, requiring a tow vehicle and a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The L-Charge Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle avoids this complexity entirely.

Operators get a single, self-contained service vehicle with integrated 60 kW DC fast charging, no CDL requirement, and no trailer to tow, store, or manage – simplifying dispatch, staffing, and daily operations.



Target Markets and Use Cases

The Mobile EV Charging & Roadside Assistance Vehicle was developed for multiple growing markets, including:

- Towing and roadside assistance operators seeking faster charge times, safer roadside operations, and new revenue streams from EV charging services

- Cities and counties transitioning from ICE fleets and seeking mobile charging solutions during infrastructure build-out and traditional service vehicles

- Fleet owners who need to rescue EVs that have run out of charge and maintain uptime

- Fleet operators looking for a cost-effective alternative to permanent fast-charging infrastructure – where installing 60 kW of fixed charging can exceed $100,000

The vehicle can also serve as a mobile fast charger for daily fleet operations, bringing charging directly to vehicles whenever and wherever it’s needed.

About L-Charge

L-Charge expands access to electric vehicle charging through off-grid solutions that remove utility and site constraints. By delivering fast, modular, and fully managed power and charging services, L-Charge enables commercial fleets to deploy EV infrastructure quickly, scale with demand, and stay operational wherever power is needed.

For more information, visit www.l-charge.net.

