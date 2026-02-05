Ardelin appoints Dr Marek Jersak as Group CEO following recent rebrand

Dr. Marek Jersak, Group CEO of Ardelin Steve van Zundert, Group CSFO at Ardelin Ardelin company logo

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ardelin, an AI, Data and Software services group , today announces the appointment of Dr Marek Jersak as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Marek has spent 25 years building and scaling software and AI businesses worldwide. After founding, growing and selling Symtavision, he held senior leadership roles at Luxoft and DXC Technology, creating and leading new, global business units in vehicle software, driving automation and automotive advisory, with revenues exceeding €100M.This appointment is another significant milestone for Ardelin following a rebrand last month , unifying the member companies IPS, North 47, fram^ and Avaelgo under a single identity. As Interim CEO, Steve van Zundert led the rebrand and core group strategy, establishing Ardelin as a focused AI, Data and Software services group. Marek will now lead the next phase, integrating the value proposition and accelerating growth in core services and regions.Ardelin serves clients across manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, financial services, SaaS tech, start-ups and the public sector. The group has more than 260 professionals who support more than 400 clients, delivering projects from proof-of-concept through to end-to-end implementations.Dr Marek Jersak, Group CEO, said: “I’m joining Ardelin at a pivotal moment as we move from brand unification to execution. Working closely with the existing leadership team, my focus will be on strengthening collaboration across the group, sharpening our value proposition and driving sales excellence such that our AI, Data and Software services capabilities translate into consistent, scalable outcomes for clients wherever they engage.”Steve van Zundert continues as Group Chief Strategy and Finance Officer. In this role, he oversees group finance, governance and operations, including delivery and leads mergers and acquisitions. He also co-leads group strategy with Marek.Steve van Zundert, Group CSFO, added: “Marek’s appointment builds on the progress made during the rebrand and positions Ardelin for its next phase. My focus now is on executing the strategy with discipline and pace, from operational delivery and governance to future acquisitions. Marek and I have worked closely throughout the transition, and together we will continue to shape the group’s strategy and growth.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.