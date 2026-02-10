CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size to Reach USD 29.38 Billion by 2034, CAGR 15.91% (2026–2034)

CBD Nutraceuticals Market

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size to Reach USD 29.38 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Wellness Adoption and Regulatory Momentum

North America held the largest market share in 2025. The market in North America is estimated to reach USD 6.10 billion in 2026.” — Fortunebusinessinsights.com

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global CBD Nutraceuticals Market is entering a high-growth phase as consumers increasingly turn to plant-based, functional wellness solutions for preventive healthcare and lifestyle management. The market size was valued at USD 7.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 9.02 billion in 2026 to USD 29.38 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.91% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion reflects rising acceptance of cannabidiol (CBD) -infused nutraceuticals across dietary supplements, functional foods, and wellness products.CBD nutraceuticals are derived from hemp-based cannabidiol and are formulated to support health benefits such as stress relief, sleep regulation, pain management, inflammation control, and overall well-being. Unlike pharmaceutical cannabinoids, nutraceutical-grade CBD products are positioned within the wellness and preventive healthcare space, making them accessible to a broad consumer base. Growing awareness of natural and alternative health solutions is accelerating demand across both developed and emerging economies.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cbd-nutraceuticals-market-115017 Market Drivers: Wellness Trends and Natural Health SolutionsOne of the key growth drivers of the CBD nutraceuticals market is the global shift toward preventive healthcare and holistic wellness. Consumers are increasingly proactive about managing stress, anxiety, sleep disorders, and chronic discomfort using non-prescription, plant-based supplements. CBD nutraceuticals align well with this trend due to their perceived therapeutic benefits and natural origin.Rising prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, joint pain, and inflammation is also fueling market demand. CBD-based nutraceuticals are widely marketed as supportive solutions for mental relaxation and physical recovery, particularly among working professionals, athletes, and aging populations. The growing popularity of fitness, yoga, and mindfulness practices further supports adoption of CBD-infused wellness products.Additionally, increasing legalization of hemp-derived CBD across several countries has reduced regulatory uncertainty and encouraged manufacturers to expand product portfolios. Improvements in extraction technologies and quality standardization have enhanced product consistency, safety, and consumer trust, further strengthening market growth.Product Innovation and Expanding ApplicationsInnovation remains a central theme in the CBD nutraceuticals market. Manufacturers are introducing a wide variety of delivery formats, including capsules, gummies, tinctures, powders, functional beverages, and topical supplements. This diversification caters to varying consumer preferences and enhances product accessibility.Functional CBD products enriched with vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and botanical extracts are gaining traction as consumers seek multi-benefit formulations. Products targeting specific health outcomes—such as sleep support, immune health, cognitive function, and sports recovery—are becoming increasingly prominent in retail and online channels.Flavor masking technologies and improved bioavailability solutions, such as nano-emulsification, are further improving consumer experience and efficacy, enabling broader adoption across age groups.LIST OF KEY CBD NUTRACEUTICAL COMPANIES PROFILEDThe global CBD nutraceuticals market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of established nutraceutical manufacturers and specialized CBD-focused companies competing on quality, formulation, and branding. Key companies profiled in the market include:MC Nutraceuticals (U.S.) – Specializes in private-label and contract manufacturing of CBD nutraceutical products.Sawgrass Nutra Labs. (U.S.) – Offers custom formulation and large-scale production of CBD-infused supplements.CBD Nationwide (U.S.) – Provides bulk CBD ingredients and finished nutraceutical solutions to global clients.Mineralife Nutraceuticals (U.S.) – Focuses on high-quality supplement manufacturing, including CBD-based formulations.Ecofibre Limited (U.S.) – Operates across hemp cultivation, CBD extraction, and nutraceutical product development.Cornbread Hemp (U.S.) – Known for full-spectrum, flower-only CBD nutraceutical products.Kazmira Technologies (U.S.) – Supplies pharmaceutical-grade and nutraceutical-grade CBD ingredients.Hemp Depot. (U.S.) – Provides hemp-derived raw materials and CBD inputs for nutraceutical applications.Canopy Growth (Canada) – A major player expanding into CBD wellness and nutraceutical segments.Cannaray (U.K.) – Focuses on science-led CBD nutraceuticals for European markets.Buy This Report Now: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/select-license/115017 Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Europe Expands RapidlyNorth America currently dominates the CBD nutraceuticals market due to early legalization of hemp-derived CBD, high consumer awareness, and strong presence of nutraceutical manufacturers. The United States remains a key market, supported by widespread online retail distribution and growing acceptance of CBD as a wellness ingredient.Europe is emerging as a high-growth region as regulatory frameworks surrounding novel foods and CBD supplements continue to mature. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and Switzerland are witnessing increased investment in CBD nutraceutical research and commercialization.Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, driven by rising disposable incomes, expanding wellness culture, and gradual regulatory progress in select markets.Future OutlookThe global CBD nutraceuticals market is poised for rapid expansion through 2034, supported by strong consumer demand for natural wellness solutions, continued innovation, and improving regulatory clarity. As scientific research further validates the benefits of cannabidiol and manufacturers focus on quality, transparency, and targeted formulations, CBD nutraceuticals are set to become a mainstream component of the global nutraceutical industry. With the market projected to reach USD 29.38 billion by 2034, the sector presents substantial opportunities for established players and new entrants alike.

