Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Aftermarket Size to Reach USD 9,182.7 million by 2045, at CAGR 2.8%

The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Aftermarket is projected to reach USD 9,182.7 million by 2045, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial aircraft landing gear systems aftermarket size was valued at USD 5,028.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 5,278.6 million in 2025 to USD 9,182.7 million by 2045, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.Aircraft landing gear, also referred to as the undercarriage, is a critical component that supports all aircraft types during taxiing, takeoff, and landing. It absorbs the impact of landings, enables braking, and facilitates steering operations. The system typically comprises landing gear structures, control and steering systems, sensors and monitoring units, electric actuation systems, and braking mechanisms.The growth of the aftermarket is fueled by increasing air travel, fleet expansion, modernization of older aircraft, and technological advancements in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. The market is witnessing a noticeable shift toward lightweight materials and predictive maintenance solutions. Titanium alloys and carbon composites are being increasingly adopted for their strength-to-weight advantages, allowing for lighter and more robust landing gear systems. Predictive maintenance, enabled by advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics, helps airlines detect potential issues before they result in costly downtime, supporting safer and more efficient operations.Digital transformation is a key trend. The integration of robotics, AI, and machine learning into MRO operations facilitates faster inspections, automated diagnostics, and efficient part replacement. Airlines and MRO providers are adopting these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety. Predictive maintenance, enabled by advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics, helps airlines detect potential issues before they result in costly downtime, supporting safer and more efficient operations.Digital transformation is a key trend. The integration of robotics, AI, and machine learning into MRO operations facilitates faster inspections, automated diagnostics, and efficient part replacement. Airlines and MRO providers are adopting these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety.Market SegmentationThe market is segmented by component, offering, and aircraft family.By Component: Landing gear structures such as Main Landing Gear (MLG), Nose Landing Gear (NLG), MLG inner cylinder pivot pins, drag brace lower lock links, control and steering systems including nose wheel steering computers and steering control units, sensors and monitoring units, electric actuation systems, and braking systems. Each component requires specialized inspection, maintenance, and replacement procedures, making the aftermarket an essential part of airline operations.By Offering: The market includes MRO services and refurbished parts, which include USM (used serviceable material) and PMA (parts manufacturer approval) components. MRO services dominate the market due to frequent inspection and overhaul needs, while refurbished parts provide cost-effective alternatives for fleet operators aiming to reduce operational expenditure.By Aircraft Family: The market covers a broad spectrum of commercial aircraft including Airbus models (A220, A320 Family, A350, A380), Boeing models (737 Family, 747, 767, 777, 787), Sukhoi Superjet 100, and other regional aircraft. The diversity of aircraft types and their respective landing gear systems drives demand for specialized aftermarket services tailored to each fleet type. Fleet modernization, including the replacement of older aircraft with fuel-efficient models, further stimulates the aftermarket demand.Cost-effective maintenance is another key driver. Airlines are under pressure to minimize operational costs, and efficient landing gear maintenance is vital for reducing aircraft downtime and ensuring safety. Regulatory compliance and sustainability requirements also mandate regular inspections and adherence to standardized MRO procedures.Restraints:The high cost of landing gear MRO services poses a challenge, as it represents a significant portion of airline operating expenses. Labor, parts, and specialized equipment contribute to these costs. Additionally, a shortage of qualified technicians and engineers limits the market, causing potential delays and increased expenses.Opportunities:Advancements in materials and predictive maintenance technologies offer substantial opportunities. Lightweight materials such as titanium alloys and carbon composites reduce landing gear weight, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance durability. Predictive maintenance using sensors, steering actuators, and data analytics allows proactive issue detection, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.Regional InsightsNorth America: Holds the largest market share due to its strong airline and defense fleet base, advanced MRO infrastructure, and extensive adoption of predictive maintenance technologies. The U.S. dominates the region, with several key MRO providers and OEMs operating globally.Europe: Growth is driven by Airbus operations, stringent safety regulations, and established MRO networks. The region remains a hub for technological innovation in landing gear maintenance and refurbishment.Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region, fueled by fleet expansion in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing investments in MRO facilities and rising air passenger traffic contribute to aftermarket demand.Middle East & Africa: Growth is supported by expanding local airline fleets and increased emphasis on landing gear maintenance capabilities. Emerging hubs in UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in MRO infrastructure.Latin America: The market shows steady growth due to regional airlines operating narrow-body fleets and the growing need for maintenance, repair, and replacement services in older aircraft.Key Industry DevelopmentsRecent developments underscore investments and strategic partnerships in the landing gear aftermarket:June 2025: Safran Landing Systems collaborates with Revima Group to expand global MRO services for landing gear.August 2025: Air Works India establishes a USD 17 million MRO facility in Bhubaneswar for landing gear and aircraft maintenance.Related Reports:-

