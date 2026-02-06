Globevisa Marks 23 Years of Leadership with a Landmark Global Citizen Conference

Henry Fan on #Vision2045 CBI Panel Globevisa Team

Globevisa Group unveils #Vision2045 to empower 1 million families and expand to 400 cities, confirming Hong Kong as the host for the 2026 global summit.

SINGAPORE, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globevisa Group, the world’s leading investment migration consultancy, has successfully concluded its inaugural Global Citizen Conference (GGCC2025) at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa. Gathering over 300 government leaders, program executives, and high-net-worth investors, the summit marked a pivotal shift in the industry, declaring Asia as the new center of gravity for global capital and mobility.

During the event, Globevisa Group's CEO Henry Fan unveiled #Vision2045, a comprehensive strategic roadmap designed to redefine the future of citizenship by investment.

#Vision2045: A Blueprint for One Million Families Moving beyond traditional migration services, the newly announced #Vision2045 initiative sets an ambitious target: to assist one million families in achieving cross-border freedom by the year 2045.

"Global citizenship is no longer just a privilege; it is a mindset," said Henry Fan, Founder and CEO of Globevisa Group. "#Vision2045 is about creating a world where everyone has the freedom to live, invest, and grow beyond borders. We are not just helping people move; we are helping them move forward."

To support this vision, Globevisa Group announced plans to expand its operational footprint to 400 cities worldwide, integrating technology, compliance, and lifestyle solutions into a seamless global platform.

Asia’s Moment in the Global Mobility Era A key theme of GGCC2025 was the geopolitical shift in investment migration. While the industry was historically shaped by policies in the Caribbean and Europe, Globevisa Group emphasized that Asian investors are now the primary drivers of global demand.

"In 2025, it is Asia that sets the pace," the group noted, highlighting how destinations like Singapore, Japan, and Thailand are becoming new magnets for international capital. The conference served as a platform "designed in Asia, for Asia, yet open to the world."

Looking Ahead: Hong Kong 2026 Following the success in Singapore, Globevisa Group officially confirmed that the next Global Citizen Conference (GGCC2026) will take place in Hong Kong. The 2026 summit will focus on cross-border wealth structuring and intergenerational mobility, leveraging Hong Kong’s position where "East truly meets West."

Celebrating 23 years of leadership, Globevisa Group continues to evolve from its origins in a single Beijing office in 2002 to a global powerhouse. As Fan remarked in his closing statement, "The world is entering a new chapter. Mobility is no longer optional for those who want to protect and preserve their legacy."

