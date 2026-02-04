Wellington-Based Realtor Brings Firsthand Equestrian Insight to Local Property Representation

Our perspective comes from living this lifestyle ourselves. That firsthand experience helps clients find properties that truly support their needs.” — Kathleen Gannon

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Gannon is a Wellington-based real estate professional whose work is grounded in the equestrian lifestyle she actively lives. A competitive show jumping athlete, Gannon continues to compete while residing in the Palm Beach Point equestrian community, giving her daily, practical insight into Wellington’s equestrian way of life.

Having grown up in Wellington, Kathleen Gannon brings long-standing local knowledge shaped by both personal experience and deep community involvement. Through Kathleen Gannon Realty, she serves equestrian-focused buyers and sellers, guiding them on property considerations that extend beyond traditional real estate, including usable land, footing, barn layouts, zoning, and proximity to show grounds and trainers.

In addition to her professional work, Gannon is deeply involved in the Wellington community and serves on the board of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, reinforcing her commitment to the area she has long called home.

Kathleen Gannon Realty represents residential, equestrian, and luxury properties throughout Wellington with a focus on functionality, suitability, and long-term value.

The brokerage reflects this shared lifestyle, with many agents actively involved in equestrian sport, including several competing at the Grand Prix level. This structure allows the firm to offer informed, experience-driven guidance rooted in real participation rather than surface-level specialization.

For more information, view the Kathleen Gannon Realty Google Business Profile.

