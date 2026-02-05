Renewable Gas Markets Asia to Debut in Tokyo, 19–20 May 2026

Renewable Gas Markets Asia 2026

Renewable Gas Markets Asia to discuss market developments with utilities, gas and power buyers, industrial users, project developers & technology providers.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Policy Signals to Physical SupplyAs Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region accelerate efforts to decarbonise gas, power, industry and transport, Renewable Gas Markets Asia will make its debut in Tokyo on 19–20 May 2026, bringing together senior stakeholders shaping the next phase of market development.The conference will focus on how biomethane, synthetic methane (e-methane) and BioLNG are being deployed as practical, scalable substitutes for fossil natural gas, supporting decarbonisation across gas grids, power generation, industrial heat, and land and marine transport.Japan’s renewable gas strategy — including blending targets, procurement frameworks and carbon accounting rules — is increasingly recognised as a key demand signal for regional and global supply. At the same time, biomethane and e-methane production is scaling rapidly across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, creating new cross-border trade, infrastructure and investment opportunities.Renewable Gas Markets Asia is designed as a market-focused platform to examine how these policy signals translate into physical supply, bankable projects and real-world applications.Key agenda focus include:• Biomethane and e-methane production pathways from Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States• Carbon accounting, certification and cross-border qualification frameworks• BioLNG, LNG terminals, ports and shipping infrastructure• Contracting, pricing, and financing of renewable gas projectsThe conference will convene utilities, gas and power buyers, industrial energy users, project developers, technology providers, traders, infrastructure owners, policymakers and financial institutions from Japan and across the region.Call for ParticipationRenewable Gas Markets Asia is now inviting:• Speakers with policy, market, technology or application expertise• Sponsors and exhibitors seeking visibility and engagement with senior decision-makers• Strategic partners supporting market development, intelligence and ecosystem buildingRenewable Gas Markets Asia is organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), an international conference organiser with over 25 years of experience delivering industry-led energy and sustainability forums across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.For speaking, sponsorship or participation enquiries, please contact:📧sharon@cmtconference.com

