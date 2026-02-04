ALTA Technology Group and DXFactor form ALTA DX Group, powering AI-driven growth for fitness, wellness, and beauty

Where deep industry strategy meets outcomes-driven AI execution

This merger allows us to embed our domain and operational expertise directly into how AI is designed and deployed, closing the gap between strategy and execution.” — Al Noshirvani, Executive Chairman of ALTA DX Group

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALTA Technology Group and DXFactor today announced their merger to form ALTA DX Group, a strategic consulting and AI execution firm built to serve member-driven organizations across Fitness, Wellness, and Beauty. The company will operate commercially under the brand AltaDX.ALTA DX Group brings together ALTA’s board-level strategy, domain authority, and operational leadership with DXFactor’s enterprise-scale digital transformation and applied AI execution, enabling organizations to move from fragmented initiatives to repeatable, outcomes-driven execution.“ALTA has always focused on helping enterprise operators succeed in the real world,” said Al Noshirvani, Executive Chairman of ALTA DX Group. “This merger allows us to embed our domain and operational expertise directly into how AI is designed and deployed—closing the gap between strategy and execution.”Strategic and Operational Expertise, Advancing Practical AI OutcomesALTA has built its reputation advising and operating alongside some of the largest and most complex organizations in Fitness, Wellness, and Beauty, where strategy must translate into execution across portfolios, brands, and operating models.DXFactor complements this with deep experience modernizing enterprise data foundations, integrating complex technology ecosystems, and operationalizing intelligence at scale. This work is also how DXFactor’s Outcomes Micro Agents Platform (OMAP)™ was built—grounded in real digital transformation outcomes, not abstract AI experimentation.At the core of the company is a product-led approach to applied AI, anchored by OMAP™ — a growing library of AI agents designed to operationalize intelligence across marketing, sales, customer experience, finance, and internal operations. These agents integrate directly into existing member management systems and workflows, enabling organizations to unlock value from their data without replacing their technology stack.ALTA will embed its domain, strategic, and operational expertise directly into OMAP™, transforming it into a must-have, outcomes-driven execution layer for member-driven enterprises.ALTA DX Group is built to serve the most complex enterprises in the industry, and OMAP™ enables those same outcomes to scale across Fitness, Wellness, and Beauty organizations of every size—making proven execution accessible across the entire category.“Our customers don’t need more technology—they need results,” said Dharmesh Trivedi, Chief Executive Officer of ALTA DX Group. “By combining ALTA’s strategic leadership with DXFactor’s transformation and execution engine, OMAP becomes the must have vehicle to scale growth, efficiency, and memberexperience.”Outcomes-Ready Transformation ModelALTA DX Group delivers an enterprise-ready transformation model that combines strategic leadership, hands-on execution, and applied AI to drive measurable growth, operational efficiency, and improved member and customer experience.Services include:• Strategy and operating model design to align leadership, teams, and execution around clear business objectives• Strategic consulting and fractional executive services to support transformation leadership, technology decisions, and change management• Custom technology development and systems modernization, integrated with existing enterprise architectures• Digital transformation execution, including workflow redesign, data enablement, and platform integration• OMAP™ (Outcomes Micro Agents Platform) — a growing library of applied AI agents that leverage ALTA DX Group’s domain expertise to support decision-making, automate workflows, and turn insight into action• Continuous optimization of technology and operating models to ensure solutions are adopted, extended, and improved over time• Human-in-the-loop governance and controls to ensure accountability, transparency, and responsible AI use• No rip-and-replace approach, minimizing disruption while accelerating adoption and time to valueBoth brands will continue to operate as usual, with the AltaDX rebrand and formal market launch expected to be completed within the next 90 days.About ALTA DX GroupALTA DX Group is an outcomes-driven transformation firm serving enterprise Fitness, Wellness, and Beauty organizations. The company works with leading brands including Crunch Fitness, Purpose Brands, 24 Hour Fitness, Workout Anytime, Burn Boot Camp, Fitness SF, Chuze Fitness, Fitness World, Woodhouse Spas, Hand and Stone, Fantastic Sams, Skin Laundry, and other large, complex member-driven enterprises. Additionally, ALTA DX Grouppartners with vendors such as ABC Fitness, Daxko, Mindbody, Wellness Living, EGYM and more.By embedding deep domain expertise into digital transformation and AI-native execution through OMAP™, ALTA DX Group helps organizations scale growth, improve efficiency, and elevate member experience with discipline and control.ALTA DX Group also produces The Fitness Technology Summit, an invita on-only thought leadership conference for fitness industry executives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.