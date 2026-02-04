Some DSI online services and self-service kiosks will be temporarily affected due to network system upgrade

MACAU, February 4 - The Identification Services Bureau will conduct a network system upgrade from midnight to 2:00 a. m. on Saturday, 7 February 2026. During this period, the Electronic Identity and My Border Crossing services will operate normally. However, some services or functions provided through the "Macao One Account", "Business and Associations Platform" and self-service kiosks may be affected and could experience temporary instability or intermittent interruptions. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.

