The Electric Motor and Generator Market is projected to grow to $160.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electric Motor And Generator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $133.07 billion in 2025 to $137.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric motor and generator market has seen consistent growth over recent years, driven by various industrial and technological advancements. As demand for efficient electromechanical devices rises across multiple sectors, this market is poised for steady expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors fueling its growth, leading regions, and significant trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Electric Motor and Generator Market

The electric motor and generator market has steadily increased in value, with projections showing a rise from $133.07 billion in 2025 to $137.39 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This growth during the historical period has been largely driven by the expansion of industrial electrification, increasing HVAC system deployment, wider adoption of electric machinery, the development of power generation assets, and regular motor replacement cycles. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $160.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9%. The forecast growth is attributed to the acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, integration of renewable energy sources, investments in smart factory technologies, stricter efficiency regulations, and the rise of digital motor monitoring systems. Emerging trends also highlight a rising demand for high-efficiency motors, broader use of EV and industrial applications, greater adoption of smart motor controls, seamless integration with automation, and a growing emphasis on energy-saving measures.

Download a free sample of the electric motor and generator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3854&type=smp

Understanding Electric Motors and Generators

Electric motors and generators are essential electromechanical devices that operate on electromagnetic principles to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy and vice versa. These devices find extensive applications in powering industrial machinery, transportation systems, household appliances, power generation facilities, and renewable energy setups. Their versatility and efficiency make them crucial for various sectors aiming to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Mining Activities as a Key Growth Driver in the Electric Motor and Generator Market

An important factor propelling the electric motor and generator market is the rise in mining activities globally. Mining involves the extraction of valuable minerals, ores, and geological materials from the earth’s crust. Electric motors and generators play a pivotal role in mining operations by driving equipment such as crushers, mills, and hoists used in the extraction, processing, storage, and transportation of resources like crude oil, petroleum, and natural gas. This critical application ensures continuous demand for these devices in the mining sector.

View the full electric motor and generator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motor-and-generator-global-market-report

Mining Growth Evidence Supporting Market Expansion

For example, in January 2025, the United States Geological Survey, a scientific government agency in the US, reported that metal mine production in the country reached $33.5 billion in 2024, slightly up from $33 billion in 2023. This uptick in mining production underscores the rising mining activities, which in turn foster greater demand for electric motors and generators, supporting the overall market growth.

Dominant Geographic Region in the Electric Motor and Generator Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the electric motor and generator market. The market analysis includes major geographic segments such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific’s dominance highlights the region's significant industrial base, rapid urbanization, and strong adoption of advanced technologies fueling market expansion.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electric Motor And Generator Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Electric Vehicle Motors Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-motors-global-market-report

Electric Motors Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

Electric Generators Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-generators-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.