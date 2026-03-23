Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver Over Laguna Beach Real Estate Portfolio, Case No. 30-2025-01504281

FedReceiver LLC Logo

On 01/14/26, the Orange County Superior Court appointed Stephen Donell to manage a mixed-use real estate portfolio in Enterprise Bank & Trust v. 777 at Laguna.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Orange has entered an order appointing Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver over a significant portfolio of commercial and residential real estate assets. The appointment was made in the matter of Enterprise Bank & Trust v. 777 at Laguna, LLC, et al., Case No. 30-2025-01504281-CU-BC-CJC.The order, signed by the Honorable Theodore R. Howard, covers multiple properties including mixed-use, commercial, multi-family, and residential assets located across prime areas of Laguna Beach, such as Laguna Canyon Road, North Coast Highway, and Ocean Front. This appointment underscores the critical need for a real estate receiver in Orange County to ensure the orderly management and preservation of high-value assets during complex litigation.As an experienced court-appointed receiver in Orange County , Mr. Donell is authorized to take possession and control of the portfolio to safeguard the interests of the parties involved. The Court determined that an independent receiver was necessary to provide neutral oversight and professional property management for the duration of the legal proceedings.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases across the United States. His background includes extensive experience in asset liquidations, hospitality, and residential real estate. He frequently serves as a commercial property management expert and receiver in matters involving complex property portfolios, judgment enforcement, and business disputes.About FedReceiver, Inc. FedReceiver, Inc. is a premier provider of receivership services for distressed assets and business cases. With decades of experience in matters ranging from construction completion to partnership dissolution, our team provides highly specialized solutions for the most challenging receivership estates in California and beyond.

FedReceiver, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.