Dataspace OS by Cofinity-X is now available in AWS Marketplace and on AWS infrastructure

Dataspace OS by Cofinity-X on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Easy access to Catena-X: Dataspace OS, the dataspace connector by Cofinity-X, is now deployed on AWS and can be procured via AWS Marketplace.

Dataspace OS on AWS marks an important milestone. Our customers can now take advantage of the robust AWS infrastructure and convenient procurement via AWS Marketplace with existing AWS credits.” — Thomas Rösch, CEO of Cofinity-X

COLOGNE, GERMANY, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cofinity-X , operator of dataspaces such as Catena-X, proudly announces that Dataspace OS is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and in AWS Marketplace . This gives even more companies around the world easy access to Catena-X, the global dataspace for the automotive industry, to create value and increase sustainability.Dataspace OS can now be procured via both Cofinity-X Marketplace and AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that allows customers to discover, purchase, and deploy third-party software, data, and services directly within their AWS environment. For customers of Cofinity-X, the deployment on AWS means streamlined access to Dataspace OS and the ability to benefit from the secure and scalable infrastructure of AWS. In order to achieve the deployment, Dataspace OS has successfully passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review, a security and reliability test, proving its maturity.“The launch of Dataspace OS on AWS marks an important milestone for us. Our customers can now take advantage of the robust AWS infrastructure and convenient procurement via AWS Marketplace, for which they can use existing AWS credits”, says Thomas Rösch, CEO of Cofinity-X.Dataspace OS, a Software as a Service Dataspace Connector, serves as the backbone of secure and sovereign data exchange in Catena-X. It enables companies to exchange data with all their partners. Key use cases include the standardized exchange of sustainability, product or quality data as well as certificate management.Cofinity-X is now working with AWS to onboard customers into the Catena-X ecosystem, accelerate adoption of Dataspace OS and expand Catena-X use cases toward broader industrial application.About Cofinity-X:As an operator of data ecosystems such as Catena-X, Cofinity-X enables standardized, secure, and sovereign data exchange between all participants in industrial value chains. The company provides the technical infrastructure for data ecosystems, supports the connection of participants, and runs a marketplace for apps and services, including its own solutions.

Easy Access to Catena-X with Dataspace OS

