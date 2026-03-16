Federal Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver Over Foreside Management Company, Case No. 1-25-cv-08741

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On 12/23/25, the U.S. District Court of Illinois appointed Stephen Donell to oversee client transitions and compliance in the BrightStar Franchising case.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, has entered an order appointing Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver over Foreside Management Company. The appointment, effective immediately, was made in the matter of BrightStar Franchising, LLC v. Foreside Management Company, et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-08741, pending before the Honorable Mary M. Rowland.The Court’s decision to appoint a receiver followed a determination that Defendants failed to comply with a previously entered Preliminary Injunction Order. The Court found that the oversight of a neutral fiduciary was necessary to ensure full compliance with prior mandates and to facilitate the orderly transition of client care to new providers. This case underscores the vital role of a healthcare receiver and business fiduciary in maintaining continuity of care during litigation.Under the Court’s order, Mr. Donell’s authority includes overseeing the transfer of clients to new providers, enforcing strict compliance with the Court’s injunction, and effectuating the transfer of related business assets. Serving as a business receiver , Mr. Donell provides the neutral expertise required to manage complex corporate transitions and asset transfers under federal judicial supervision.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases across the United States. His background includes extensive experience in asset liquidations, gas stations, and healthcare facilities, including Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFE). He is frequently called upon as a court-appointed receiver in government enforcement actions and complex commercial disputes.About FedReceiver, Inc. FedReceiver, Inc. is a premier source for receivership services, offering specialized solutions for distressed assets, judgment collection, and corporate dissolutions. The firm’s team of professionals is uniquely qualified to manage the most challenging receivership cases, ensuring legal compliance and asset preservation across multiple industries.

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