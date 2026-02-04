Department of the Interior Expands Training Pathway for Native Youth in Wildland Fire Careers

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior announced today a new partnership between the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education to prepare Native students for careers in wildland firefighting, strengthening the workforce while creating clear school-to-career pathways for tribal youth.

Through the Native Youth Firefighter Training Program, high school and post-secondary students receive hands-on instruction, mentorship and technical training that prepares them for seasonal and permanent positions with tribal, federal and state fire programs.

“Wildland firefighters protect lives, communities and some of our most treasured landscapes,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This program invests directly in Native youth, builds a skilled workforce for the future and supports the Trump administration’s priority to strengthen public safety and create practical career opportunities through education and training.”

The initiative supports the Trump administration's priorities by connecting classroom learning to real-world careers. Students from Pine Ridge School, Cheyenne Eagle Butte School, and St. Francis Indian School in South Dakota, as well as Two Eagle River School in Montana, Northwest High School in New Mexico, and Sequoyah High School in Oklahoma, are currently participating. Officials are exploring future student participation through a dual enrollment program at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in New Mexico.

“Education must lead to opportunity,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “By linking tribal schools with high-demand public service careers, this program honors tribal communities, supports self-determination and helps young people build futures of service, leadership and stability.”

Bureau of Indian Education schools and colleges provide daily oversight and student support, while Bureau of Indian Affairs fire training staff lead virtual instruction and mentorship. The program uses the Wildland Fire Learning Portal and other web-based tools to deliver flexible, high-quality training.

The Native Youth Firefighter Training Program reflects the Interior Department’s commitment to strengthening tribal communities, supporting workforce development and preparing the next generation of wildland fire professionals.

###