The Independent School of Jakarta Ranked #1 in Jakarta on World's Leading International Schools Platform

ISJ tops International School rankings as Jakarta's leading British international school

Our pupils consistently achieve results in the top 10% internationally, and this recognition validates the trust that families place in us to deliver a world-class British education.” — Ms. Eileen Fisher, Academic Director

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) has been ranked the top international school in Jakarta by the International Schools Database, the world's leading platform for researching and comparing international schools globally.The ranking places ISJ first among 71 international schools in Indonesia's capital, based on aggregated user preferences and reviews. The recognition cements ISJ's reputation as the leading British school in Jakarta , a remarkable achievement for an institution that opened just five years ago in September 2021."This ranking reflects a lot of hard work by our staff and families. A commitment to academic excellence and the exceptional community we've built at ISJ," said Eileen Fisher, Academic Director. "Our pupils consistently achieve results in the top 10% internationally, and this recognition validates the trust that families place in us to deliver a world-class British education."A Rapid Rise to the TopSince its founding, ISJ has achieved significant milestones:- Top 10% Academic Performance: Pupils consistently achieve results placing them among the top 10% of international schools worldwide in English, Mathematics, and Science- TES Awards Recognition: Shortlisted for the prestigious TES Awards for International Schools 2025- UK Partnerships: Strategic alignment with The Schools Trust, a UK-registered charity whose schools have achieved "Excellent" ratings in all inspection areas- British Boarding School Pathways: Recently launched programmes preparing senior pupils for entry to leading British boarding schoolsAbout the International Schools DatabaseThe International Schools Database ( www.international-schools-database.com ) is the world's most comprehensive resource for families seeking international education. The platform enables parents to find, research, and compare schools across cities worldwide, with detailed information on curricula, fees, facilities, and user reviews.About The Independent School of JakartaThe Independent School of Jakarta is a British international preparatory school serving boys and girls aged 2 to 13 years. Located on a modern, leafy campus in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, ISJ delivers the English National Curriculum through teachers recruited from leading UK independent schools. ISJ is part of The Schools Trust, a UK-registered charity with over fifty years of combined experience founding and operating international schools worldwide. The school offers the Ki Hajar Dewantara Scholarship programme, providing opportunities for high-potential Indonesian students to access world-class international education.---

