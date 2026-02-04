The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market is projected to grow to $53.91 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation as the demand for lightweight, high-performance materials continues to rise. One such material gaining momentum is carbon fiber composites, which are playing a crucial role in enhancing vehicle efficiency and sustainability. Let’s explore the current status, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market

The market for automotive carbon fiber composites parts has demonstrated rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $26.34 billion in 2025 to $30.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This impressive growth during the historical period has been driven by efforts to reduce vehicle weight, the use of composites in motorsports, an increase in premium vehicle production, advances in composite technologies, and regulations aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

Future Projections Highlight Continued Expansion in Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory, reaching $53.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4%. Growth during this forecast period is anticipated to be fueled by the need to optimize electric vehicle (EV) range, comply with stricter carbon emission standards, scale up manufacturing capabilities, address battery safety concerns, and reduce the cost of composite materials. Key trends shaping this period include wider adoption of lightweight vehicle designs, broader application in EV structural components, utilization of advanced resin systems, increased use in battery housing, and a focus on boosting structural strength.

Understanding Automotive Carbon Fiber Composite Parts and Their Role

Automotive carbon fiber composite parts are components made from carbon fiber reinforced composite materials. These parts are integral in lowering vehicle weight, which directly contributes to enhanced energy efficiency and performance. Their application spans various vehicle segments where reducing mass without compromising strength is critical.

How Electric Vehicle Demand is Fueling Market Growth

The rising popularity of electric vehicles is a significant factor propelling the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market forward. Electric vehicles, powered by electric motors drawing energy from rechargeable batteries, benefit greatly from carbon fiber composite parts that help cut down weight, thereby improving energy efficiency and driving range. For example, in November 2025, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) reported that EVs accounted for 10.5% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the US, with over 1.2 million units sold in the first three quarters of 2025 alone. This expanding adoption of EVs is a key driver accelerating demand for carbon fiber composite parts.

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Regional Overview

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the market’s geographic distribution and growth patterns.

