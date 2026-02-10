Biscuits Market Growth Forecast: Valued at USD 119.53 Billion in 2026, Expanding to USD 190.37 Billion by 2034

Biscuits Market Trends

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biscuits market size was valued at USD 113.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 119.53 billion in 2026 to USD 190.37 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising urbanization, busy lifestyles, increasing snacking frequency, and strong demand for innovative and healthier biscuit varieties. Asia Pacific dominated the biscuits market with a 32.86% share in 2025, while the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2032, driven by the availability of a wide range of brands and continuous product innovation.The global biscuits market continues to expand steadily as biscuits remain one of the most widely consumed packaged food products across both developed and emerging economies. Biscuits are baked, flour-based snacks typically prepared using ingredients such as flour, sugar, fats, eggs, and leavening agents, along with flavorings such as chocolate, fruits, nuts, spices, and cheese. They are consumed as everyday snacks, breakfast accompaniments, desserts, and on-the-go foods, owing to their convenience, long shelf life, and wide flavor variety.Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biscuits-market-108482 List of Key Companies ProfiledYıldız Holding (Turkey)Mondelēz International (U.S.)Kellogg Co. (U.S.)ITC Limited (India)Britannia Industries (India)Lotus Bakeries Corporate (Belgium)Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)Nestlé (Switzerland)The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)Ferrero (Italy)Biscuits Market Overview & Key MetricsMarket Size & Forecast2025 Market Size: USD 113.76 billion2026 Market Size: USD 119.53 billion2034 Forecast Market Size: USD 190.37 billionCAGR (2026–2034): 5.99%Segment HighlightsSweet biscuits are expected to hold the largest share due to wide availability and strong consumer preference.Plain-flavored biscuits dominate due to convenience and versatility.Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the leading distribution channel.Key Country HighlightsUnited States: Growing demand for premium and health-focused biscuits.India: High household penetration and strong preference for value-for-money products.Germany: Strong demand for long shelf-life and on-the-go snacks.Brazil: Rising consumption of organic and gluten-free bakery products.Biscuits Market TrendsGrowing Demand for Gluten-Free and Organic ProductsConsumers are increasingly seeking clean-label, gluten-free, organic, and high-fiber biscuits. Rising awareness of celiac disease, gluten intolerance, and digestive health has accelerated this trend. Manufacturers are introducing biscuits made from millets, oats, whole wheat, and plant-based ingredients.Rise of Casual and On-the-Go SnackingBiscuits are increasingly consumed between meals and outside the home. Busy lifestyles and long working hours are driving the demand for convenient packaged snacks that can be easily carried and consumed.Premiumization and Gifting CulturePremium biscuits, especially chocolate, coffee, caramel, and cream-filled variants, are gaining popularity as gifting items during festive seasons and special occasions.Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biscuits-market-108482 Biscuits Market Growth FactorsPreference for Convenient Snacking and Product InnovationConsumers prefer snacks that are easy to consume, affordable, and tasty. Continuous innovation in flavors, textures, shapes, and packaging attracts new customers and strengthens brand loyalty. Children, in particular, prefer biscuits with fun shapes, creams, and chocolate coatings.Expansion of Retail and E-commerce ChannelsHypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms provide easy access to a wide variety of biscuit brands. Online channels enable consumers to compare products and access niche categories such as vegan, gluten-free, and organic biscuits.Restraining FactorsHigh Raw Material PricesRising prices of wheat flour, sugar, edible oils, and palm oil negatively impact manufacturing costs and profit margins.Competition from Alternative SnacksChips, nutrition bars, and healthy snack products are gaining popularity and competing with traditional biscuits.Health ConcernsBiscuits made with refined flour, sugar, and fats may be perceived as unhealthy if consumed excessively, which can limit consumption among highly health-conscious consumers.Biscuits Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeSweet Biscuits – Dominant SegmentSweet biscuits accounted for the largest share (45.52% in 2026). They are widely consumed as breakfast items and snacks and are available in numerous flavors and formulations. Growing demand for whole-grain and functional sweet biscuits is supporting segment growth.Crackers and Savory BiscuitsCrackers and savory biscuits are gaining popularity among consumers seeking low-sugar and lightly salted alternatives.By FlavorPlain – Leading SegmentPlain biscuits held the largest share (45.01% in 2026). Their mild taste, versatility, and suitability for breakfast and tea-time consumption drive strong demand.Chocolate, Cheese, Fruit & Nut, and OthersChocolate-flavored biscuits remain highly popular among children and young adults, while fruit & nut and cheese variants cater to premium and experimental taste preferences.By Distribution ChannelHypermarkets/Supermarkets – Largest ChannelThese stores offer wide product variety, promotional discounts, and strong visibility.Specialty Stores, Independent Bakeries, and Online PlatformsOnline sales are growing rapidly due to convenience and access to specialty products.Regional InsightsAsia PacificAsia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and expansion of organized retail drive demand. China, India, and Japan are major contributors.EuropeBiscuits are a staple breakfast and snack product. Demand for long shelf-life foods and premium bakery products supports market growth.North AmericaFrequent snacking, rising disposable income, and growing demand for clean-label and non-GMO products drive growth.South AmericaRising health awareness among youth and demand for low-fat and organic snacks support market expansion.Middle East & AfricaGrowth is driven by increasing working population, preference for on-the-go snacks, and expansion of international brands.Key Industry Developments• August 2023: Britannia Industries launched Jim Jam Pops open cream biscuit.• May 2023: Bisk Farm introduced Heylo T-Time Cookies and Half Half Masti cracker range.• August 2021: Mars launched MilkyWay Biscuits.• July 2021: ITC Limited introduced Sunfeast All-Rounder potato crackers.• October 2020: Ferrero acquired Fox’s and Burton’s biscuit businesses in the U.K.Related Reports: Savoury Biscuits Market Size, Share, 2034 Bakery Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis

