Biscuits Market Growth Forecast: Valued at USD 119.53 Billion in 2026, Expanding to USD 190.37 Billion by 2034
The global biscuits market size was valued at USD 113.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 119.53 billion in 2026 to USD 190.37 billion by 2034.NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biscuits market size was valued at USD 113.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 119.53 billion in 2026 to USD 190.37 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising urbanization, busy lifestyles, increasing snacking frequency, and strong demand for innovative and healthier biscuit varieties. Asia Pacific dominated the biscuits market with a 32.86% share in 2025, while the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2032, driven by the availability of a wide range of brands and continuous product innovation.
The global biscuits market continues to expand steadily as biscuits remain one of the most widely consumed packaged food products across both developed and emerging economies. Biscuits are baked, flour-based snacks typically prepared using ingredients such as flour, sugar, fats, eggs, and leavening agents, along with flavorings such as chocolate, fruits, nuts, spices, and cheese. They are consumed as everyday snacks, breakfast accompaniments, desserts, and on-the-go foods, owing to their convenience, long shelf life, and wide flavor variety.
List of Key Companies Profiled
Yıldız Holding (Turkey)
Mondelēz International (U.S.)
Kellogg Co. (U.S.)
ITC Limited (India)
Britannia Industries (India)
Lotus Bakeries Corporate (Belgium)
Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
Nestlé (Switzerland)
The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)
Ferrero (Italy)
Biscuits Market Overview & Key Metrics
Market Size & Forecast
2025 Market Size: USD 113.76 billion
2026 Market Size: USD 119.53 billion
2034 Forecast Market Size: USD 190.37 billion
CAGR (2026–2034): 5.99%
Segment Highlights
Sweet biscuits are expected to hold the largest share due to wide availability and strong consumer preference.
Plain-flavored biscuits dominate due to convenience and versatility.
Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the leading distribution channel.
Key Country Highlights
United States: Growing demand for premium and health-focused biscuits.
India: High household penetration and strong preference for value-for-money products.
Germany: Strong demand for long shelf-life and on-the-go snacks.
Brazil: Rising consumption of organic and gluten-free bakery products.
Biscuits Market Trends
Growing Demand for Gluten-Free and Organic Products
Consumers are increasingly seeking clean-label, gluten-free, organic, and high-fiber biscuits. Rising awareness of celiac disease, gluten intolerance, and digestive health has accelerated this trend. Manufacturers are introducing biscuits made from millets, oats, whole wheat, and plant-based ingredients.
Rise of Casual and On-the-Go Snacking
Biscuits are increasingly consumed between meals and outside the home. Busy lifestyles and long working hours are driving the demand for convenient packaged snacks that can be easily carried and consumed.
Premiumization and Gifting Culture
Premium biscuits, especially chocolate, coffee, caramel, and cream-filled variants, are gaining popularity as gifting items during festive seasons and special occasions.
Biscuits Market Growth Factors
Preference for Convenient Snacking and Product Innovation
Consumers prefer snacks that are easy to consume, affordable, and tasty. Continuous innovation in flavors, textures, shapes, and packaging attracts new customers and strengthens brand loyalty. Children, in particular, prefer biscuits with fun shapes, creams, and chocolate coatings.
Expansion of Retail and E-commerce Channels
Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms provide easy access to a wide variety of biscuit brands. Online channels enable consumers to compare products and access niche categories such as vegan, gluten-free, and organic biscuits.
Restraining Factors
High Raw Material Prices
Rising prices of wheat flour, sugar, edible oils, and palm oil negatively impact manufacturing costs and profit margins.
Competition from Alternative Snacks
Chips, nutrition bars, and healthy snack products are gaining popularity and competing with traditional biscuits.
Health Concerns
Biscuits made with refined flour, sugar, and fats may be perceived as unhealthy if consumed excessively, which can limit consumption among highly health-conscious consumers.
Biscuits Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
Sweet Biscuits – Dominant Segment
Sweet biscuits accounted for the largest share (45.52% in 2026). They are widely consumed as breakfast items and snacks and are available in numerous flavors and formulations. Growing demand for whole-grain and functional sweet biscuits is supporting segment growth.
Crackers and Savory Biscuits
Crackers and savory biscuits are gaining popularity among consumers seeking low-sugar and lightly salted alternatives.
By Flavor
Plain – Leading Segment
Plain biscuits held the largest share (45.01% in 2026). Their mild taste, versatility, and suitability for breakfast and tea-time consumption drive strong demand.
Chocolate, Cheese, Fruit & Nut, and Others
Chocolate-flavored biscuits remain highly popular among children and young adults, while fruit & nut and cheese variants cater to premium and experimental taste preferences.
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets – Largest Channel
These stores offer wide product variety, promotional discounts, and strong visibility.
Specialty Stores, Independent Bakeries, and Online Platforms
Online sales are growing rapidly due to convenience and access to specialty products.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and expansion of organized retail drive demand. China, India, and Japan are major contributors.
Europe
Biscuits are a staple breakfast and snack product. Demand for long shelf-life foods and premium bakery products supports market growth.
North America
Frequent snacking, rising disposable income, and growing demand for clean-label and non-GMO products drive growth.
South America
Rising health awareness among youth and demand for low-fat and organic snacks support market expansion.
Middle East & Africa
Growth is driven by increasing working population, preference for on-the-go snacks, and expansion of international brands.
Key Industry Developments
• August 2023: Britannia Industries launched Jim Jam Pops open cream biscuit.
• May 2023: Bisk Farm introduced Heylo T-Time Cookies and Half Half Masti cracker range.
• August 2021: Mars launched MilkyWay Biscuits.
• July 2021: ITC Limited introduced Sunfeast All-Rounder potato crackers.
• October 2020: Ferrero acquired Fox’s and Burton’s biscuit businesses in the U.K.
