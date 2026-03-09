L.A. Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver for Partnership Assets, Case No. 23STFL03923

FedReceiver LLC Logo

On 12/26/25, L.A. Superior Court appoints Stephen Donell to preserve and manage community and partnership assets across eight states in Fikhman v. Fikhman.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, has issued a Findings and Order After Hearing appointing Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver in the matter of Edita Bobrov Fikhman v. Mikhail Fikhman, Case No. 23STFL03923.The appointment was ordered by the Honorable Christine J. Gonong, who determined that the appointment of a receiver was warranted under California Code of Civil Procedure section 564(b)(1). The primary objective of the receivership is to preserve, protect, and marshal partnership and community assets found to be at risk. This case highlights the necessity of a partnership dispute receiver when multi-jurisdictional assets require neutral oversight.Pursuant to the Court’s order, Mr. Donell is authorized to take immediate possession and control of specified real and personal property interests. These assets include income-producing real estate located in California, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona. As an experienced divorce receiver , Mr. Donell is granted broad authority to manage, insure, and collect rents from these properties to safeguard the interests of all parties involved.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases nationwide. His expertise spans asset liquidations, commercial real estate, and government enforcement actions. Mr. Donell frequently serves as a court-appointed receiver in California and other states, managing complex cases involving marital dissolution, judgment enforcement, and business fraud.About FedReceiver, Inc. FedReceiver is a premier provider of receivership services for distressed assets and complex litigation. With decades of experience ranging from income property management to partnership dissolutions, our team provides highly specialized solutions for challenging receivership estates across the United States.

FedReceiver, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.