Le Méridien Khao Lak Awarded Top 8 Best Family Beach Resort in Thailand by Holidays with Kids

Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa Aerial Shot Kids with mascot at Le Meridien Khao Lak Kids Fun at Le Meridien Khao Lak Cooking Class at Le Meridien Khao Lak Pool access room at Le Meridien Khao Lak

KHAO LAK, PHANG NGA, THAILAND, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa has been awarded a Top 8 position among Thailand’s best family beach resorts by Holidays with Kids for 2025, underscoring the property’s stunning beachfront setting, family‑focused amenities and curated experiences that make holidays effortless for parents and exciting for kids.Holidays With Kids highlights family-friendly resorts worldwide with oceanfront access, large pools, creative kids’ clubs and easy planning. Its Thailand coverage and Readers’ Choice Awards honor properties that blend discovery and relaxation. Le Méridien Khao Lak’s Top 8 ranking underscores its ability to create memorable family escapes. The resort offers three zones of lagoon pools designed for all ages, lush beachfront lawns perfect for play and relaxation, and a vibrant kids’ club featuring creative activities and culturally inspired experiences. Families can also enjoy a variety of dining options across three restaurants, three bars and one café, ensuring effortless meals and memorable moments together.Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa extends heartfelt thanks to Holidays with Kids and its readers, as well as travel advisors and most importantly the families who choose the resort for their coastal getaways. The Top 8 recognition is a testament to the dedication of associates across the resort who create effortless, joy‑filled stays throughout the year.Planning a family holiday has never been easier. Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa creates stress‑free experiences for parents and endless fun for kids. The Kids Eat Free program ensures the family getaway is as enjoyable as it is memorable, with:• Complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children (under 12 years old)• Free kids’ meals from the dedicated kids’ menu when dining with adults• Daily complimentary high tea at Le Scoop from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs.• Exciting daily kids’ activities, designed to spark creativity and adventure• Bird Watching experiences around the resortBook the stay at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa and experience the adventure and relaxation with Kids Eat Free Package: https://www.marriott.com/offers/kids-eat-free-in-khao-lak-off-159039/hktml-le-meridien-khao-lak-resort-and-spa?propertycode=hktml

