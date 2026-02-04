The Automotive Foam Market Is Projected to Grow to $82.11 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Foam Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive foam industry is experiencing a period of rapid expansion, driven by shifts in vehicle production and evolving consumer demands. This sector, integral to enhancing comfort and safety in vehicles, is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s dive into the market’s current size, key growth drivers, emerging trends, notable players, and regional outlook to better understand its future trajectory.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Automotive Foam Market

The automotive foam market has seen significant expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $48.95 billion in 2025 to $54.24 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This past growth has been largely fueled by rising passenger vehicle production, increasing demand for comfort features, greater adoption of polyurethane foam, ongoing automotive interior upgrades, and readily available crude oil-based raw materials.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $82.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the redesign of electric vehicle interiors, stricter lightweighting regulations, rising demand for sustainable materials, emphasis on comfort in autonomous vehicles, and growth in premium vehicle segments. Key trends shaping this period will include a shift toward lightweight foam materials, wider uptake of bio-based foams, improved seating comfort solutions, advances in noise and vibration reduction, and more options for customized interiors.

Download a free sample of the automotive foam market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7619&type=smp

Understanding Automotive Foam and Its Uses

Automotive foam typically consists of materials created by combining polyols and diisocyanates, often sourced from crude oil or bio-based biomass. These foams play a critical role in vehicle components such as seats, armrests, and headrests by providing cushioning that helps reduce driver and passenger fatigue and stress during travel. Their comfort and protective qualities make them indispensable in automotive design.

Electric Vehicles as a Key Growth Catalyst in Automotive Foam

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is a major factor propelling the automotive foam market forward. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic dampening demand for traditional petrol and diesel cars, the market for electric and hybrid vehicles has been growing steadily. Efforts to combat climate change and meet net-zero emission goals are accelerating the transition to zero-emission transport. This shift helps reduce reliance on petroleum and promotes more localized energy use, increasing the demand for automotive foams that enhance passenger comfort, safety, and security.

For example, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that global electric car registrations hit around 14 million in 2023, marking a 35% rise from 10.5 million in 2022. Electric vehicles represented 18% of total car sales in 2023, up from 14% the previous year. Weekly EV registrations exceeded 250,000 throughout the year, with battery electric vehicles accounting for 70% of the total EV stock. This accelerating adoption of electric and hybrid cars will continue to drive demand for automotive foam products.

View the full automotive foam market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-foam-global-market-report

The Growing Importance of Shock-Absorbing Materials in the Automotive Foam Market

One emerging trend in automotive foam is the increased use of shock-absorbing materials designed to protect sensitive components, particularly EV batteries, from impact and thermal damage. These specialized materials help absorb and dissipate energy during collisions or overheating events, ensuring the safety and longevity of battery systems.

Leading companies are investing in advanced shockless foam technologies to strengthen their market positioning. For instance, in April 2024, the US-based chemical manufacturer Huntsman introduced its Shokless polyurethane foam systems. This product line is tailored for potting and securing cells in electric vehicle batteries and also includes moldable encapsulants for battery modules or packs. The Shokless foam range offers low to high-density options and can be applied via standard polyurethane dispensing processes, providing versatile handling and protection solutions for EV battery assemblies.

Regional Overview of the Automotive Foam Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for automotive foam. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique opportunities and challenges, shaping the global automotive foam market’s growth and development patterns.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Foam Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-market

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wholesale-and-distribution-automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.