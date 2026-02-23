Stephen J. Donell Appointed as Partition Referee for Los Angeles Real Property, Case No. 20STCV34575

FedReceiver LLC Logo

On 12/17/25, L.A. Superior Court appoints Stephen Donell to oversee the judicial partition and sale of North Hills property in the matter of Scarano v. Liu.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles has entered a stipulated order appointing Stephen J. Donell as partition referee in Los Angeles in the matter of Nick Scarano v. Michelle Liu, Case No. 20STCV34575. The order was signed by the Honorable Teresa A. Beaudet and entered on December 17, 2025.Mr. Donell was appointed pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 873.010 to oversee the judicial partition by sale of the residential real property located in North Hills, California. The appointment was made by stipulation of the parties involved to facilitate an orderly, neutral sale process and ensure the proper administration of the partition.Under the Court’s order, Mr. Donell is authorized to take possession, custody, and control of the property. As a seasoned court-appointed receiver , the Referee is further empowered to manage all aspects of the sale, including setting the listing price, approving marketing efforts, seeking court confirmation of the sale, and executing all necessary legal documents to effectuate the transaction.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, and marital dissolution cases. Mr. Donell has also served in federal court enforcement actions involving government agencies like the SEC and FTC.About FedReceiver, Inc. With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases, FedReceiver is a leading source of service for distressed assets, business disputes, and judgment collection. Whether serving as a provisional director or a court-appointed fiduciary, our team is uniquely qualified to provide specialized solutions to the most challenging legal and real estate matters.

FedReceiver, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.