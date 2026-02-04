Automotive Tire OEM Market Projected to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive tire OEM market has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting broader trends in vehicle production and technological progress. As the automotive sector continues to evolve, the demand for original equipment manufacturer tires remains strong, shaping market growth and innovation. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional patterns, and future trends influencing this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Automotive Tire OEM Market

The automotive tire OEM market has demonstrated robust growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $24.49 billion in 2025 to $26.39 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period is primarily due to rising passenger vehicle production, long-term supply agreements with OEMs, the widespread adoption of radial tires, standardization across automotive platforms, and a steady increase in global vehicle sales.

Looking ahead, the automotive tire OEM market is expected to expand further, reaching $35.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of electric vehicles, increasing demand for lightweight tire solutions, innovations in sustainable materials, enhancements in performance tailored to new vehicle platforms, and the growing market for premium vehicles. Key trends shaping the future include a stronger OEM focus on tires designed specifically for electric vehicles, demand for tires with low rolling resistance, deeper collaborations between OEMs and tire manufacturers, the proliferation of tubeless radial tires, and customization based on specific vehicle platform requirements.

Understanding Automotive Tire OEM Products

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tires are those specified and approved by vehicle manufacturers to be installed on new vehicles at the factory. The tire selection is a collaborative process between the carmaker and tire suppliers to ensure that the tires meet particular performance criteria tied to each new vehicle model, guaranteeing optimal safety, efficiency, and driving experience from the outset.

Key Factors Stimulating Growth in the Automotive Tire OEM Market

The overall expansion of the automotive industry is a major force propelling the automotive tire OEM market forward. This industry encompasses all businesses and activities related to designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. It acts as a crucial foundation by driving tire demand through rising vehicle production volumes, supporting technological innovation, fostering partnerships, enabling global market reach, responding to economic conditions, adapting to changing consumer preferences, and complying with regulatory requirements.

For example, in January 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, based in Belgium, reported that the EU car market grew by 13.9% in 2023 compared to 2022, totaling 10.5 million vehicles sold. This surge in vehicle sales directly supports increased demand within the automotive tire OEM market.

Regional Dynamics and Market Distribution in Automotive Tire OEM

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for automotive tire OEM products. The market report covers a broad geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively contribute to the global growth and diversification of the automotive tire OEM industry, with Asia-Pacific leading due to its significant vehicle production and sales volumes.

