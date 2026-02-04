LEAP East lands in Asia with strong government support from HKSAR Government and key regional tech leaders

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP East lands in Asia with strong government support from HKSAR Government and key regional tech leadersBacked by Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, LEAP East brings global tech leaders, investors and policymakers together at the crossroads of Asia and the Middle EastRiyadh and Hong Kong, 4 February 2026: LEAP East, which will debut in Hong Kong from 8 to 10 July 2026, is gathering strong government and institutional support as it prepares to enter the Asia Pacific market. Anchored in two of the world’s most influential innovation economies, the event positions Hong Kong as a gateway for global technology dialogue connecting Asia, the Middle East and beyond.LEAP, headquartered in Riyadh, has established itself as one of the world’s most impactful technology platforms, generating more than USD 820 million in economic impact and attracting global technology leaders, investors and policymakers. With this foundation in place, LEAP East establishes its presence in Asia Pacific, with Hong Kong selected as the natural home for the platform’s first regional edition.The Innovation Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has agreed to be the Hong Kong Government Partner of LEAP East. Alongside Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the partnership reflects a shared ambition to deepen cross-regional collaboration across advanced technologies, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and fintech.Hosted at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and co-organised by MCIT, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Tahaluf, LEAP East is designed as a meeting point for companies scaling internationally, investors seeking growth opportunities and governments shaping the future of technology policy.Prof. Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, said the city welcomed the arrival of LEAP East. “We warmly welcome the first ever LEAP East to be staged in Hong Kong, the best springboard for overseas enterprises to take a leap forward bringing their products and services to the Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area, other areas of the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian markets.”Alongside senior government participation, LEAP East is drawing support from institutions that play a central role in shaping Hong Kong’s economic and innovation ecosystem. The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) has joined as a Supporting Partner, underscoring LEAP East’s relevance for large-scale enterprises seeking to understand the policy landscape, market dynamics and long-term opportunities associated with establishing or expanding a presence in Hong Kong and the wider region.Additional Supporting Partners include the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai, the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, reflecting the breadth of public and private sector engagement behind the event and its positioning at the intersection of capital, innovation, and enterprise growth.That institutional presence is complemented by deep engagement from Hong Kong’s innovation community. HKAI Lab has joined LEAP East as a Supporting Partner, bringing one of the city’s most active artificial intelligence networks into the platform. As a recognised convenor across startups, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs, HKAI Lab’s participation highlights the strength and maturity of Hong Kong’s AI ecosystem and the role it will play in shaping conversations on the LEAP East stage.Speaker confirmations continue to underline the international scope of the event, bringing together leaders from some of the world’s most influential technology hubs. Newly announced speakers include:• Carol Lin, CEO International of Zhipu AI, one of China’s leading artificial intelligence companies and one of the world’s first publicly listed large language model companies• Kai Wu, Chief Revenue Officer of Airwallex, the global payments and financial platform• Shunsuke Okada, Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Toshiba, who will share insights into the company’s digital and quantum ambitions.• Michael Spranger, President, Sony AI, leading the company’s global research efforts at the intersection of artificial intelligence and creativity• Ivana Bartoletti, Chief Privacy Officer, Wipro, bringing a global view on data governance, trust and regulation in emerging technologies• Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO, Insilico Medicine, whose work sits at the convergence of artificial intelligence, drug discovery and life sciencesBuilding on four successful editions of LEAP in Riyadh, with the fifth taking place in April this year, LEAP East will bring a powerful startup and investment programme to Hong Kong, supporting emerging companies, accelerating investor connections and opening routes into new markets across the Middle East and Asia. Anchored in Hong Kong, the event connects two of the world’s most active technology regions, putting Saudi Arabia’s fast growing digital economy in direct conversation with Asia’s leading innovation hubs and driving new opportunities for collaboration and expansion.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President and co-creator of LEAP at Tahaluf, said the Hong Kong edition reflects how the platform is evolving. “Hong Kong gives LEAP a new vantage point. It brings together capital, talent and policy in a way that supports meaningful growth. LEAP East is not simply an expansion of the platform; it marks the beginning of a network designed to shape how the Middle East and Asia engage on technology and investment in the years ahead.”About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf and the global stage through a portfolio of world class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones and the Events Investment Fund. Sela, the Saudi owned event production company known for creating world class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East, Money20 20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit www.tahaluf.com and www.leapeast.com

