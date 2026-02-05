Aquila Clouds Recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group FinOps Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Aquila Clouds brings an AI-led FinOps approach that provides enterprises with intuitive, AI-driven cost visibility and optimization through conversational interfaces, anomaly detection & forecasting.” — Titus M, Practice Director at Everest Group

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquila Clouds, a premier provider of AI-powered Cloud and AI Financial Management solutions, today proudly announced its designation as a Leader in the prestigious Everest Group FinOps Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This achievement underscores Aquila Clouds’ significant market impact, deep FinOps capabilities, and forward-thinking approach to driving financial accountability and optimization within cloud operations.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates technology providers based on their market success and overall capability. Aquila Clouds offers its Andromeda FinAI platform, which features an LLM-driven conversational solution supported by an MCP Server. This platform uniquely empowers enterprises to easily query FinOps data, allocate multi and hybrid cloud costs to cost centers, automate workflows via APIs and integrations, and utilize advanced AI/ML for anomaly detection, forecasting, and optimization, ultimately maximizing operational efficiency and cost savings across complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

“The FinOps tools market has fundamentally shifted away from siloed point solutions that may be limited to a single cloud, or tackling only tasks such as commitment optimization or Kubernetes rightsizing. Today, we are seeing a need for platforms that combine multi-cloud visibility, rate and usage optimization, AI-based anomaly detection, and governance into one cohesive framework. This consolidation marks the maturity phase of the FinOps ecosystem,” said Titus M, Practice Director at Everest Group.

Titus added, “Aquila Clouds brings an AI-led FinOps approach that provides enterprises with intuitive, AI-driven cost visibility and optimization through conversational interfaces, anomaly detection, and forecasting across diverse cloud environments. Its ease of integration and unified support for multi- and hybrid cloud ecosystems help enterprises gain real-time observability, simplify cost governance and improve budget accountability at scale. These strengths have contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group,” said Suchit Kaura, CEO and Co-Founder at Aquila Clouds. “This designation reinforces our unwavering commitment to empowering enterprises with AI-driven automation, actionable optimization insights, and governance frameworks that foster sustainable cloud and AI financial management, furthering innovation while improving EBITDA outcomes.”

Everest Group’s assessment particularly highlights Aquila Clouds’ strengths:

* MCP-based, LLM-driven conversational FinOps that allows users to query FinOps data and trigger workflows via APIs and integrations.

* AI/ML-powered anomaly detection, forecasting, and optimization recommendations across hybrid multi-cloud environments to improve budget adherence and drive cost savings.

* Intuitive user experience, seamless integrations, and workflow-aligned solutions consistently highlighted by enterprises as key factors that simplify cloud cost management.

* Comprehensive multi-cloud and hybrid support, managing AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Huawei Cloud, VMware, and private cloud environments on a single platform for unified and consistent cost observability and governance.

As FinOps practices rapidly evolve, Aquila Clouds is expanding its capabilities across intelligent agents, enhanced cost management, and custom app-aware optimizations of modern technologies like Kubernetes, Databricks, Snowflake, and LLM, further accelerating enterprise FinOps maturity.

For more information about Aquila Clouds and its FinOps platform, visit www.aquilaclouds.com.

About Aquila Clouds

---------------------------

Aquila Clouds delivers Andromeda FinAI, a leading Cloud and AI Financial Management platform designed for managed service providers, cloud resellers, and enterprises. The platform combines agentic AI, FinOps, and BillOps into a unified solution that enables users to query cloud financial data, automate billing operations, and apply advanced AI/ML for continuous cost and performance optimization across public, private, and hybrid environments. Proven in production, Aquila Clouds consistently delivers 20%+ cloud cost savings, 30%+ operational efficiency gains, and up to 82% reduction in billing operations time for customers.

Disclaimer

--------------

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.