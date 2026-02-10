Sports Apparel Market Size to Reach USD 325.21 Billion by 2034 | CAGR – 4.45% (2026–2034)

Sports Apparel Market Size

Sports Apparel Market Size to Reach USD 325.21 Billion by 2034, Supported by Fitness Trends and Product

North America dominated the sports apparel market with a market share of 39.21% in 2025.” — Fortune Business Insights

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sports apparel market size was valued at USD 220.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 229.58 billion in 2026 to USD 325.21 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. North America dominated the sports apparel market with a 39.21% share in 2025, supported by high sports participation, strong fitness culture, and robust innovation by leading brands across the U.S. and Canada.Sports apparel refers to clothing worn during physical activities such as running, hiking, yoga, and training. These products cater to men, women, and children and are distributed through both online and offline channels. The market has observed steady growth in recent years owing to rising outdoor recreation, increasing sports participation across countries such as India and the U.S., and growing preference for comfortable and breathable activewear.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-apparel-market-107401 Sports Apparel Market TakeawaysThe market continues to expand due to increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles, strong demand for athleisure wear, and rising adoption of sports apparel among all age groups. Continuous product launches, athlete endorsements, and expansion of omnichannel retail strategies are strengthening long-term market growth.COVID-19 ImpactDecline in Recreational Activities Temporarily Restricted Market GrowthThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted sports apparel demand due to lockdowns and the closure of gyms and sports complexes worldwide. However, as restrictions eased, reopening of fitness centers and growing interest in home workouts and outdoor activities supported market recovery. Leading players such as Nike and Adidas AG strengthened their omnichannel presence to accelerate recovery. For instance, in January 2021, Alice and Olive launched a direct-to-consumer online campaign to boost digital sales.Sports Apparel Market TrendsShift Toward Recreational and Outdoor Activities Fuels Market ProgressRising health awareness and growing participation in recreational and sports activities are significantly supporting sports apparel demand. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 54% of Americans aged 6 years and above participated in outdoor recreation in 2021, representing 164.2 million people. Increased hiking participation, which grew by 171.62% between 2019 and 2020, prompted brands such as Lululemon to launch specialized hike collections in 2022.North America witnessed sports apparel market growth from USD 80.24 billion in 2023 to USD 83.24 billion in 2024, highlighting strong post-pandemic recovery.Market Growth FactorsComfort, Breathability, and Material Innovation Drive DemandManufacturers are increasingly focusing on high-performance fabrics such as cotton, spandex, nylon, polyester, and microfiber to enhance comfort and flexibility. In September 2022, Nike introduced its innovative “Forward” material, designed using a low-energy manufacturing process with enhanced comfort and reduced environmental impact.Sports aesthetics continue to influence global fashion trends, with jerseys, skirts, and athleisure wear gaining popularity beyond sports use. Athlete endorsements and collaborations further support market expansion. For instance, in March 2021, Reebok partnered with NFL player Myles Garrett to strengthen its lifestyle and performance categories.Restraining FactorsFluctuating Raw Material Prices Limit Market ExpansionSports apparel manufacturing depends heavily on raw materials such as cotton and synthetic fibers. Seasonal cotton production and fluctuating crude oil prices have led to volatility in raw material costs. Rising labor costs in key manufacturing countries such as India and China have further impacted profit margins. To address these challenges, companies are increasingly adopting automation and advanced manufacturing technologies.Sports Apparel Market Segmentation AnalysisBy ProductTops & t-shirts dominate the market and are expected to hold a 41.63% share in 2026, driven by increasing participation of women in sports and rising outdoor activities. Brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and H&M continue launching comfort-oriented collections to meet rising demand.By DemographyThe men segment is projected to hold a 51.82% share in 2026, supported by a wide product range. The kids segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to rising sports participation and new product launches, while women’s sportswear demand continues to rise due to increased fitness awareness.By Distribution ChannelOffline channels are expected to account for 74.14% of the market in 2026, supported by expansion of brand-owned retail stores. Meanwhile, online channels continue gaining traction due to convenience and growing e-commerce adoption.Regional InsightsNorth America dominated the market in 2025 with a size of USD 86.41 billion, supported by strong sports culture and product innovation. The U.S. market is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2026.Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth due to rising sports participation and government-supported sporting events. Japan, China, and India are projected to reach USD 0.35 billion, USD 2.8 billion, and USD 0.44 billion by 2026, respectively.Europe continues to grow steadily due to increasing outdoor recreation and virtual fitness adoption. The UK and Germany markets are projected to reach USD 0.41 billion and USD 0.68 billion by 2026, respectively.Have Any query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sports-apparel-market-107401 Key Industry PlayersProduct Innovation and Digital Expansion Shape Competitive LandscapeLeading players are investing in technology-driven apparel, athlete collaborations, and omnichannel strategies to strengthen market presence.List of Top Sports Apparel Companies:Nike, Inc.Adidas AGPuma SELululemon AthleticaUnder ArmourColumbia SportswearASICS CorporationFILA HoldingsMizunoLi NingKey Industry DevelopmentsJanuary 2023: Lululemon launched its Lazada flagship store to expand Asia Pacific presence.November 2022: Nike unveiled its Web3 platform “SWOOSH” for digital apparel and footwear.September 2022: Lululemon launched its integrated digital fitness platform, Lululemon Studio.April 2022: Walmart introduced its private-label activewear brand Love & Sports.December 2021: Adidas India launched its AR-enabled shopping app to enhance consumer engagement.

